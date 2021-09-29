Win a Silentnight king size bed and bedding bundle

Win

Published: 2:17 PM September 29, 2021

When it comes to sleep, we’re not all the same. Every one of us has different needs, dreams and preferences. So why settle for something that isn’t right for you? From beds to mattresses and bedding, at Silentnight they are making it really easy to find total sleep solutions for every type of sleeper. No more compromising. Just the sleep you’ve always dreamed of.

The UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years of sleep expertise, Silentnight, is offering you the chance to WIN a king-size Geltex Ultra 3000 divan bed with mattress and Bloomsbury headboard, as well as a Winter Snug duvet and pillow set.

Silentnight Geltex 3000 - Credit: Silentnight

The Geltex Ultra 3000 mattress is ideal for twisters and turners, featuring an intelligent gel-infused comfort layer that actively responds to your body throughout the night, enabling you to toss and turn without waking. The mattress also features 1000 responsive mini springs, that work in harmony with Silentnight’s Mirapocket™ spring support system, to give you the best sleeping experience around, offering truly tailored support, scientifically proven to improve spinal alignment and posture.

Silentnight’s divan bed can store up to 50kg of bedlinen, clothes and shoes, and the floor standing winged Bloomsbury headboard is a modern classic. Featuring sumptuous deep-buttoned upholstery, it’s perfect for sitting up for breakfast in bed or reading a book before bedtime.

· The Winter Snug duvet and pillow set includes our warmest and thickest duvet, with 15 togs of ultimate warmth and cosy comfort, and two So Snug pillows - medium firmness for balanced comfort and support.

For your chance to win, answer correctly below. And for more information on a full range of sleep solutions, visit silentnight.co.uk.

Good luck!