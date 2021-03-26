8 of the best places for a bluebell walk in Surrey

Published: 12:00 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM March 26, 2021

There’s nothing quite like the sight of bluebells carpeting the woodland floor. We pick some of the best places in Surrey to see everyone’s favourite springtime flower



Banstead Woods



Holly Lane, Chipstead CR5 3NR



Tucked away in the north-east of Surrey, Banstead Woods are a haven for walkers, cyclists and those trying to spot the wonderful variety of birds that call the forest their home. Come the springtime, the woods are blanketed with bluebells, dancing in the shadows of the old oak, hazel and ash trees.





Little Wix Wood



Hatchlands Park, East Clandon GU4 7RT



If you go down to Little Wix Wood this month, you’re sure of a big surprise: an abundance of beautiful bluebells. Regarded by some as the best place to see bluebells, the wood lies at the heart of the National Trust’s Hatchlands Park, which boasts a charming on-site café and shop, a play area for the young and spectacular views of the Georgian manor house.





Kew Gardens



Richmond TW9 3AB



A winner at any time of the year, the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew are always worth a visit with their beautifully-manicured lawns and architectural plants. In April and May, the gardens are always covered in a myriad of spring flowers, the most charming of which are the bluebells, which dance daintily under the sun’s rays.





Sheepleas



Shere Road, West Horsley KT24 6AP



Situated on the chalk slopes of the North Downs and managed by Surrey Wildlife Trust, Sheepleas is a delightfully English blend of woods, scrub and grassland. In spring, the landscape really comes into its own, with bluebells peeping out from under the canopy of trees. On a clear day, you might even catch a glimpse of London’s skyline.





The Wilderness



Hampton Court Palace Gardens, KT8 9AU



Situated in the gardens of what is surely Surrey’s premier address, the historic Hampton Court Palace, ‘The Wilderness’ is a feast for the senses, no matter what the time of year. Springtime, however, is a real treat, with daffodils and bluebells frolicking in the long grass – a must visit.





Denbies Wine Estate



London Road, Dorking, RH5 6AA



Spring is the perfect time for a jaunt to Denbies Wine Estate. The particularly energetic can wander around the estate under their own steam, taking in the views of the picturesque Dorking countryside. For those of us who prefer a more leisurely approach to sightseeing, however, help is at hand, in the form of the charming train tour through the vineyard. Sit back, relax and enjoy spotting the bluebells peeping out from the wooded hillside.





Winkworth Arboretum



Hascombe Road, Godalming GU8 4AD



Contrary to what its name might suggest, the National Trust’s Winkworth Arboretum is far more than a place to simply admire trees, with shrubs and flowers creating explosions of colour all year-round. Amble around the gardens, taking in the beautiful landscape and see some bluebells while you’re at it!





Reigate Heath



Flanchford Road, Reigate RH2 8QR



Take a trip over to Reigate Heath to enjoy the splendid views across Surrey from next to the windmill at the top of the hill. Reigate Heath is a wonderful spot to admire all manner of plants, especially bluebells. In the early morning spring light, the dew glistens beautifully on the bell-shaped blooms – a magical sight.

