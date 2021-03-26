Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Places to Live

8 of the best places for a bluebell walk in Surrey

person

Harriet Danhash

Published: 12:00 PM March 26, 2021    Updated: 12:10 PM March 26, 2021
Little Wix Woods with bluebells

Best bluebell walks in Surrey - Credit: 24350382@N07, Flickr, CC BY 2.0

There’s nothing quite like the sight of bluebells carpeting the woodland floor. We pick some of the best places in Surrey to see everyone’s favourite springtime flower

Banstead Woods

Holly Lane, Chipstead CR5 3NR

Tucked away in the north-east of Surrey, Banstead Woods are a haven for walkers, cyclists and those trying to spot the wonderful variety of birds that call the forest their home. Come the springtime, the woods are blanketed with bluebells, dancing in the shadows of the old oak, hazel and ash trees.

220419w3687


Little Wix Wood

Hatchlands Park, East Clandon GU4 7RT

If you go down to Little Wix Wood this month, you’re sure of a big surprise: an abundance of beautiful bluebells. Regarded by some as the best place to see bluebells, the wood lies at the heart of the National Trust’s Hatchlands Park, which boasts a charming on-site café and shop, a play area for the young and spectacular views of the Georgian manor house.

Bluebells, Little Wix Wood


Kew Gardens

Richmond TW9 3AB

A winner at any time of the year, the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew are always worth a visit with their beautifully-manicured lawns and architectural plants. In April and May, the gardens are always covered in a myriad of spring flowers, the most charming of which are the bluebells, which dance daintily under the sun’s rays.

Bluebells


Sheepleas

Shere Road, West Horsley KT24 6AP

Situated on the chalk slopes of the North Downs and managed by Surrey Wildlife Trust, Sheepleas is a delightfully English blend of woods, scrub and grassland. In spring, the landscape really comes into its own, with bluebells peeping out from under the canopy of trees. On a clear day, you might even catch a glimpse of London’s skyline.

Bluebells Sheepleas


The Wilderness

Hampton Court Palace Gardens, KT8 9AU

Situated in the gardens of what is surely Surrey’s premier address, the historic Hampton Court Palace, ‘The Wilderness’ is a feast for the senses, no matter what the time of year. Springtime, however, is a real treat, with daffodils and bluebells frolicking in the long grass – a must visit.

Gardens at Hampton Court Palace - the Rose Garden - statue


Denbies Wine Estate

London Road, Dorking, RH5 6AA

Spring is the perfect time for a jaunt to Denbies Wine Estate. The particularly energetic can wander around the estate under their own steam, taking in the views of the picturesque Dorking countryside. For those of us who prefer a more leisurely approach to sightseeing, however, help is at hand, in the form of the charming train tour through the vineyard. Sit back, relax and enjoy spotting the bluebells peeping out from the wooded hillside.

Bluebell Woods


Winkworth Arboretum

Hascombe Road, Godalming GU8 4AD

Contrary to what its name might suggest, the National Trust’s Winkworth Arboretum is far more than a place to simply admire trees, with shrubs and flowers creating explosions of colour all year-round. Amble around the gardens, taking in the beautiful landscape and see some bluebells while you’re at it!

Bluebells


Reigate Heath

Flanchford Road, Reigate RH2 8QR

Take a trip over to Reigate Heath to enjoy the splendid views across Surrey from next to the windmill at the top of the hill. Reigate Heath is a wonderful spot to admire all manner of plants, especially bluebells. In the early morning spring light, the dew glistens beautifully on the bell-shaped blooms – a magical sight.

Bluebells in Reigate Heath
Surrey Life

Don't Miss

Masons of Yorkshire - Special Edition Raspberry Gin

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a bottle of Masons of Yorkshire Raspberry Gin

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
The real John Daniel with children Uley village

Cotswold Life

Why was there a gorilla living in a Cotswold village?

Katie Jarvis

Logo Icon
Flatford Mill Easter egg hunts

Suffolk Magazine

Easter egg hunts in Suffolk: National Trust trails

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Essex coastal walks: From Frinton to Walton-on-the-Naze is delightful stretch of coastline

Essex Life

Coastal walks in Essex: 9 of the best

Fred Humphries

person
Comments powered by Disqus