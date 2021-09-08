Published: 3:45 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 3:57 PM September 8, 2021

An old rustic cart filled with pumpkins on a fall day - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sussex has some fantastic pumpkin patches where you can enjoy some fresh air while choosing your favourite squash ready for a pumpkin carving session.

Here are our favourites:

There are 23 acres of pumpkins to pick of every shape and size. But it’s not just pumpkins – there’s plenty more to do at Sompting. Craft your very own witch’s broom or magic wand, take some fantastic photos or go for a leisurely stroll. Hot and cold snacks are available from food trucks that will serve pizza, coffee, cakes and many other scrumptious snacks to keep you satisfied.

When: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th, Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th and Friday 22nd - Sunday 31st October, from 9.30am - 4pm

Where: Halewick Ln, Sompting, Lancing BN15 0NE

Admission: free, but a donation in support of Great Ormond Street is welcomed

Pricing: Pumpkins start at £1 and are measured by size

There’s little doubt that Tulleys Farm is Sussex’s Halloween capital, attracting visitors from far and wide to its spectacular events each year.

A staggering 60 acres of fields are expected to hold around 450,000 pumpkins ready for the picking, and around the site, you will also find some spectacular photo opportunities. This year Tulley's Farm will also be hosting Pumpkin Picking Nights for that extra spookiness factor!

When: Various dates and times, click Day or Night for specific details.

Where: Unit 5, Turners Hill, Crawley RH10 4PD

Admission: £3 - £8 per person, depending on day and time.

Tulleys Farm pumpkin fields - Credit: Ed Hopkins PR

This lovely pick-your-own farm is famous for its strawberries, but it is the pumpkin’s time to shine in September and October. Sharnfold Farm hasn't announced the details of their PYO events for the season just yet, but we're excited to see what they have on offer when they announce their plans.

When: To be confirmed.

Where: Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, Eastbourne BN24 5BU

Admission: To be confirmed

This charming family-owned business grows a large range of pumpkin and squash varieties and offers some exciting spooky-themed family activities to take part in alongside this PYO offering. Explore Merlin's Woods, locate the best Halloween decor for a perfect Instagram snap, run through the maze and so much more!

When: Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th October, Saturday 16th - Sunday 31st October, 10am – 5pm (last entry 4pm)

Where: A272, Rogate, Petersfield GU31 5EG, United Kingdom

Admission: £4 per person

This PYO farm has an extremely extensive range of crops all through summer and into autumn. Prepare to gorge yourself on gorgeously grown produce that includes orange and blue pumpkins, mini squash, butternut squash and marrows.

When: Check the website for when Pumpkins are ready

Where: Littlehampton Rd, Ferring, Angmering, Worthing BN12 6PW

Admission: Free

