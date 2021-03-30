18 pictures that truly capture the beauty of Bath, Somerset
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Constantly topping polls of the best place to go for a romantic city break in the UK, Bath is home to stunning architecture, iconic sights and a fascinating history perfect for visitors to explore.
We pick 18 pictures capturing the beauty of this elegant city so you can explore it from home...
Streets with row upon row of pretty properties...
...and quieter alleyways of gorgeous buildings...
...from The Circus...
...to the incredibly photogenic Royal Crescent, await you in Bath.
You could keep walking around the city for miles admiring the architecture...
...and soaking in its incredible history and cultural heritage.
The Grade I listed Pulteney Bridge looks stunning by day...
...and also all lit up at night.
Walk along the Kennet and Avon Canal path...
...and enjoy the tranquillity of the neighbouring Sydney Gardens...
...before going to see an exhibition at the Holburne Museum.
A trip to the Roman Baths is a must when visiting the city...
...and literature lovers shouldn’t miss a trip to the Jane Austen Centre.
Join the crowds admiring Bath Abbey...
...inside and out...
Every corner of the city provides a photo opportunity...
...
Come and see the beauty of the city for yourself soon!