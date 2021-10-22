Golden Years: the benefits of duplex living and why you should consider downsizing your home

Promotion

The later living apartments at Steepleton allow residents to live independently with more free time to relax and see loved ones - Credit: maxaceto

Are you over 60 and starting to plan the next chapter in your life?

Thinking about your retirement can be daunting, but what if there was a way you could enjoy more free time to spend with family and friends, do less maintenance on your home and have the safety and security of living in a like-minded community?

Here to explain how, Alan and Jackie Bratchell share their story on moving to Pegasus’ Steepleton development in Tetbury in the Cotswolds, and how downsizing to the later living apartments was the perfect solution for them.

Q: Why do you think it’s important to downsize as you get older?

Alan and Jackie Bratchell decided to downsize to a duplex apartment at Steepleton after deciding their house was too big - Credit: Pegasus

“No one really enjoys decluttering and reorganising,” Jackie tells us. “I think it’s quite the hassle at any age but we knew it would be a lot harder when we became less mobile, and we weren’t getting any younger!”

Alan explains how they’d originally downsized from their family home that they’d lived in for 25 years. “It became too big for us,” he says, “it was only the two of us in a four-bed house, and we just didn’t need the space or as many things anymore – it's amazing how much stuff you can hold onto over the years, isn’t it?”

Pegasus offer a complimentary service with Lifestory Homemoves, providing support with decluttering the home and planning in the weeks leading up to the move right through to the move-in day with minimal fuss.

Q: Why did you opt for moving into a duplex apartment?

“We soon realised after downsizing that we wanted somewhere more manageable still,” Alan says. “We looked at lots of different locations and developments but they just weren’t ticking all the boxes,” Jackie adds.

The later living community at Steepleton is designed for independent people over 60 and is set in the perfect location for those looking to enjoy their ‘golden years’ without the hassle of maintaining their home.

The couple bought one of Steepleton’s light and airy, pet-friendly, two-bedroom duplex apartments and were the first to move into the new community in 2018. “There’s enough room to enjoy being at home, but they’re small enough to keep tidy and clean,” Alan says.

The homes are the perfect stepping stone, helping people transition into and plan for the next chapter of their lives. “The apartments were everything we were looking for,” Jackie says, “and it meant we could still live independently, but had more free time for relaxing, keeping active and seeing friends or family.”

Q: What are the facilities at Steepleton like?

The wellness spa at Steepleton - Credit: maxaceto

“Oh they’re incredible,” Jackie tells us. “There’s a wellness spa, the gardens are stunning and there’s an on-site restaurant that’s open to the public, so we still feel like we’re part of the community,” she explains. Ivy’s Deli is another spot at Steepleton that’s open to the public, where people can get their daily essentials like fresh bread, milk, fruit and vegetables.

These on-site public facilities provide a bridge between the residents and local community, fostering a feeling of comfort and security. “Jackie and I love to travel, and we feel safe leaving our home and locking up for a week or two,” Alan says.

To help residents keep active and relax, there’s a stretch studio, gym, sauna and steam room, and the outside self-cleaning swimming pond and indoor swimming pool are great for taking a dip in the summer.

The kitchen offers a private hire room so residents can enjoy quality time with friends and family when they come to visit. There's also a snug, ideal for an afternoon read or a catch-up with friends.

Q: How do you feel about the community at Steepleton?

The Bratchells explain how exciting and social their life has become since moving into the Steepleton development. “We play Bridge with other owners and we both like to play golf at the nearby golf course. It’s so easy to travel into Tetbury and enjoy the surrounding areas. We always have something to do,” Alan says.

The management team organise regular events such as summer BBQs, picnics, and entertainment in the communal lounge to keep the residents busy. To further enhance the feeling of a sociable community, 68 apartments are spread across six buildings and joined together by garden pathways.

Apartments are available to purchase from £299,000 - £500,000, or rent from £1,848 pcm. Call Steepleton home in 2021 and they’ll take care of your stamp duty. Terms and conditions apply.

To find out more on Pegasus’ later living apartments at Steepleton, visit lifestory.group/Steepleton. To make an enquiry, contact 01666 848 219 or steepleton@lifestory.group.