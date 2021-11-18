Fancy living in Cornwall's weirdest house?

Published:
1:15 PM November 18, 2021
Updated:
1:26 PM November 18, 2021
Legend has it that this thatched ‘round house’ on the Roseland peninsula was built so that the devil couldn't hide in its corners ....
The roundhouse is connected to a more usual shaped building where some of the rooms are housed.
Chyrond in Veryan is surrounded by a traditional pretty cottage garden
Chyrond sits in Veryan, one of the villages on the Roseland Peninsula, which also houses st Mawes. Nearby the long sandy expanse of Carne beach and the dramatic Nare Head
The dining room is an intriguing shaped room being part of the roundhouse with large window seat below. You'll also find turning staircase leading to first floor,
A much-loved holiday home, Chyrond features a sun terrace and side garden.
Inside the rooms in the main old part of the house, the rooms have gentle curves and corners
The Round House is on the market for offers over £675,000
There are three bedrooms, one on the ground floor, one of the first floor and a third bedroom via a stair ladder.
Built in 1830 by Hugh Rowe, a Lostwithiel builder for the then Reverend Jeremiah Trist, reputed to be for one of each of his five daughters. All five round house cottages were built with a thatched roof and topped by a cross. There are two round houses at each entrance to the village and one hidden behind the village school. Legend has it they were constructed without any corners, so the devil couldn’t hide in them.
