Fancy living in Cornwall's weirdest house?

Carol Burns

Published: 1:15 PM November 18, 2021
Updated: 1:26 PM November 18, 2021
Unusual houses for sale on Cornwall's Roseland Peninsula

Chyrond in Veryan is a Grade II* Listed cob and thatched ‘round house’ on the Roseland peninsula and is for sale for the first time in more than half a century. - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com

Legend has it that this thatched ‘round house’ on the Roseland peninsula was built so that the devil couldn't hide in its corners ....

The roundhouse is connected to a more usual shaped building where some of the rooms are housed. - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com

Chyrond in Veryan is surrounded by a traditional pretty cottage garden - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com

Chyrond sits in Veryan, one of the villages on the Roseland Peninsula, which also houses st Mawes. Nearby the long sandy expanse of Carne beach and the dramatic Nare Head - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com

The dining room is an intriguing shaped room being part of the roundhouse with large window seat below. You'll also find turning staircase leading to first floor, - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com

A much-loved holiday home, Chyrond features a sun terrace and side garden. - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com

Inside the rooms in the main old part of the house, the rooms have gentle curves and corners - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com

The Round House is on the market for offers over £675,000 - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com

There are three bedrooms, one on the ground floor, one of the first floor and a third bedroom via a stair ladder. - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com

Built in 1830 by Hugh Rowe, a Lostwithiel builder for the then Reverend Jeremiah Trist, reputed to be for one of each of his five daughters. All five round house cottages were built with a thatched roof and topped by a cross. There are two round houses at each entrance to the village and one hidden behind the village school. Legend has it they were constructed without any corners, so the devil couldn’t hide in them. - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com


