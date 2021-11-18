Fancy living in Cornwall's weirdest house?

Built in 1830 by Hugh Rowe, a Lostwithiel builder for the then Reverend Jeremiah Trist, reputed to be for one of each of his five daughters. All five round house cottages were built with a thatched roof and topped by a cross. There are two round houses at each entrance to the village and one hidden behind the village school. Legend has it they were constructed without any corners, so the devil couldn’t hide in them. - Credit: lillicrapchilcott.com