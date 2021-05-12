For sale: Yorkshire's dreamiest coastal view
- Credit: hunters.com
A sweeping view from Ravenscar across the sand and sea to the fishing village of Robin Hood's Bay. It's definitely one you'd think money couldn't buy. Until now. You can live the dream at the not-too-huge sum of £499,950 which gives you pretty priceless vistas, as well as five bedrooms, bathrooms - and a great deal of solitude. For an early morning stroll from your back door, how about sauntering down to the seashore where at this time of the year seals are basking on the rocks?
A cinder path from the village takes you along a former alum works railway to Boggle Hole (which has a great cafe at the YHA), from where it's a gentle walk along the sand to Robin Hood's Bay, definitely one of the world's favourite places.
The stone built house is made to withstand the weather with thick walls and a hearty fire adding cosy levels of comfort. You can dine with a view and potter in a country garden with more than its fair share of fresh air.
Ravenscar is one of the most intriguing places on the Yorkshire coast with its dramatic clifftop views and rocky beach coves it is the perfect place for hikers and fossil hunters to explore.
It’s also a fascinating place for those interested in history. The Romans once used it as one of their signalling stations along this part of the Yorkshire coast. Up on the clifftop you’ll also find the popular Raven Hall Hotel, which was once the home of King George III’s physician, Dr Francis Willis: it’s rumoured that the king may have stayed there during his treatments. A stone’s throw away from the cliffs, is the famous alum works, once an important part of this country’s fabric dyeing industry, and now a fascinating National Trust site.
Another interesting fact, back in the late Victorian period, big plans were made for Ravenscar to become a holiday resort to rival Scarborough and Whitby. Roads were laid out, a handful of houses were built and sewers laid. But 'Peak' as it would have been named never really caught on, perhaps because of the steep path down to the beach and the development company went bankrupt.
