See inside this five-bedroom Victorian villa near Ilkley on the market for £3.75 million

Wheatley Chase in Ilkley was commissioned by a prominent Bradford industrialist, Joseph Hill in 1894 and today retains many original features

Where: Wheatley Chase, Ilkley

What: A glorious secluded home, its first owner Joseph Hill Joseph Hill was a JP and held numerous titles and directorships including Chairman of the Shipley Gas Company, President of the Bradford Savings Bank, Director of St. George's Hall and Governor of Bradford Girls' Grammar School. Hill secured his own coat of arms which is created in a stained glass window in the reception hall of Wheatley Chase. The architect was Edward J Dodgshun - known for fusing Victorian with Arts & Crafts architectural references. Dodgshun's most notable work was the first Shakespeare Memorial Theatre (now the Swan Theatre) at Stratford-upon-Avon.

Inside: Retaining many features from the time of its construction now combined to suit contemporary luxury living. Stone mullions; epic fireplaces; an original oak staircase and finials; stained glass and impressive cornicing mix with sumptuous bathrooms and a breath-taking living kitchen with gallery.

Outside: Gorgeous grounds, including a hard tennis court, charming croquet lawn and a ''secret garden'. Stunning, sun-drenched terraces surround the whole property.

Price: £3,750,000

Contact: Dacre Son & Hartley, Ilkley .dacres.co.uk

Rooms are light-filled and contemporary yet retaining original features such as mullion windows - Credit: Dacre.co.uk

Calm, contemporary decor throughout and beautiful wood detail - Credit: Dacre.co.uk

Wheatley Chase is one of Ilkley's elusive hidden gems - Credit: Dacre & Sons



