Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Property

See inside this five-bedroom Victorian villa near Ilkley on the market for £3.75 million

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM July 13, 2022
Wheatley Chase is surrounded by stunning grounds, including a croquet lawn and tennis courts 

Wheatley Chase is surrounded by stunning grounds, including a croquet lawn and tennis courts - Credit: Dacre.co.uk

Wheatley Chase in Ilkley was commissioned by a prominent Bradford industrialist, Joseph Hill in 1894 and today retains many original features 

Where: Wheatley Chase, Ilkley

What: A glorious secluded home, its first owner Joseph Hill Joseph Hill was a JP and held numerous titles and directorships including Chairman of the Shipley Gas Company, President of the Bradford Savings Bank, Director of St. George's Hall and Governor of Bradford Girls' Grammar School. Hill secured his own coat of arms which is created in a stained glass window in the reception hall of Wheatley Chase. The architect was Edward J Dodgshun - known for fusing Victorian with Arts & Crafts architectural references. Dodgshun's most notable work was the first Shakespeare Memorial Theatre (now the Swan Theatre) at Stratford-upon-Avon.

Inside: Retaining many features from the time of its construction now combined to suit contemporary luxury living. Stone mullions; epic fireplaces; an original oak staircase and finials; stained glass and impressive cornicing mix with sumptuous bathrooms and a breath-taking living kitchen with gallery.

Outside: Gorgeous grounds, including a hard tennis court, charming croquet lawn and a ''secret garden'. Stunning, sun-drenched terraces surround the whole property.

Price: £3,750,000

Contact: Dacre Son & Hartley, Ilkley .dacres.co.uk

Rooms are light-filled and contemporary yet retaining original features such as mullion windows 

Rooms are light-filled and contemporary yet retaining original features such as mullion windows - Credit: Dacre.co.uk

Calm, contemporary decor throughout and beautiful wood detail 

Calm, contemporary decor throughout and beautiful wood detail - Credit: Dacre.co.uk

Wooden floor kitchen with huge windows and blue isalnd

Wheatley Chase is one of Ilkley's elusive hidden gems - Credit: Dacre & Sons


Yorkshire Life

Don't Miss

The Victorian Tearoom on Eastbourne Pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex

Sussex Life

9 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Sussex coast

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
bexwalton, Flickr, CC BY 2.0

Cotswold Life

Where to go wild swimming in the Cotswolds

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Blackpool Sands (c) c.art, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Devon Life

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

Fred Humphries

person
Derren Brown Showman Live Tour

Living Edge

Review: Derren Brown Showman, at The Lowry, Salford

Kate Houghton

Author Picture Icon