4 Yorkshire properties with stunning dining rooms on the market

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:58 AM October 7, 2021   
Tithe House

Tithe House - Credit: Beadnall Copley

Barbecue nights are drawing to a close - instead get cosy round the table in these properties with characterful space to dine.
 

Brandy Carr House

Brandy Carr House - Credit: Richard Kendall

Where: Brandy Carr House, Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe
WOW factor: An historic landmark home dating back to circa 1830s. Spacious dining room with feature fireplace and exposed wooden beams.
Extras: Full of character with modern features throughout as well as a commanding position in this highly desirable location.
Price: £700,000
Contact: Richard Kendall. Wakefield.
wakefield@richardkendall.co.uk

Bowling Alley, Rastrick

Bowling Alley, Rastrick - Credit: Ashley James Wignall

Where: Bowling Alley, Rastrick
WOW factor: A magnificent five bedroom barn conversion. Offering superb modern living accommodation including a space, large reception rooms, utility room, attic, enclosed garden and driveway.
Extras: Full of charm and character with a host of beautiful features including mullion windows, large glazed barn style door, a galleried landing and wooden beams.
Price: Offers over £575,000
Contact: Dacres Son & Hartley, Elland. 
elland@dacres.co.uk

Toothill Hall,

Toothill Hall, - Credit: Simon Blyth

Where: Toothill Hall, Toothill Lane, Brighouse.
WOW factor: Enjoy views of gorgeous manicured gardens as you dine in this period home built in 1823.
Extras: Grade II Listed Ashlar stone fronted property with long private driveway and three reception rooms. 
Price: £1,500,000
Contact: Simon Blyth, Lindley office, Huddersfield
simonblyth.co.uk 

