4 Yorkshire properties with stunning dining rooms on the market
- Credit: Beadnall Copley
Barbecue nights are drawing to a close - instead get cosy round the table in these properties with characterful space to dine.
Where: Brandy Carr House, Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe
WOW factor: An historic landmark home dating back to circa 1830s. Spacious dining room with feature fireplace and exposed wooden beams.
Extras: Full of character with modern features throughout as well as a commanding position in this highly desirable location.
Price: £700,000
Contact: Richard Kendall. Wakefield.
wakefield@richardkendall.co.uk
Where: Bowling Alley, Rastrick
WOW factor: A magnificent five bedroom barn conversion. Offering superb modern living accommodation including a space, large reception rooms, utility room, attic, enclosed garden and driveway.
Extras: Full of charm and character with a host of beautiful features including mullion windows, large glazed barn style door, a galleried landing and wooden beams.
Price: Offers over £575,000
Contact: Dacres Son & Hartley, Elland.
elland@dacres.co.uk
Where: Toothill Hall, Toothill Lane, Brighouse.
WOW factor: Enjoy views of gorgeous manicured gardens as you dine in this period home built in 1823.
Extras: Grade II Listed Ashlar stone fronted property with long private driveway and three reception rooms.
Price: £1,500,000
Contact: Simon Blyth, Lindley office, Huddersfield
simonblyth.co.uk
Where: Tithe House, The Duck Pond, Bardsey, Leeds
WOW factor: Dine in style in this stunning Grade II Listed stone built, five bedroom, three bathroom barn conversion in beautiful condition throughout having been comprehensively refurbished.
Extras: In a truly unique setting directly fronting the picturesque village green and duck pond with outstanding views and approx. 2.5 acres of paddock and gardens.
Price: Offers over £1,575,000
Contact: Beadnall Copley, Wetherby.
beadnallcopley.co.uk