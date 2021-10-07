4 Yorkshire properties with stunning dining rooms on the market

Published: 8:58 AM October 7, 2021

Barbecue nights are drawing to a close - instead get cosy round the table in these properties with characterful space to dine.



Brandy Carr House - Credit: Richard Kendall

Where: Brandy Carr House, Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe

WOW factor: An historic landmark home dating back to circa 1830s. Spacious dining room with feature fireplace and exposed wooden beams.

Extras: Full of character with modern features throughout as well as a commanding position in this highly desirable location.

Price: £700,000

Contact: Richard Kendall. Wakefield.

wakefield@richardkendall.co.uk

Bowling Alley, Rastrick - Credit: Ashley James Wignall

Where: Bowling Alley, Rastrick

WOW factor: A magnificent five bedroom barn conversion. Offering superb modern living accommodation including a space, large reception rooms, utility room, attic, enclosed garden and driveway.

Extras: Full of charm and character with a host of beautiful features including mullion windows, large glazed barn style door, a galleried landing and wooden beams.

Price: Offers over £575,000

Contact: Dacres Son & Hartley, Elland.

elland@dacres.co.uk

Toothill Hall, - Credit: Simon Blyth

Where: Toothill Hall, Toothill Lane, Brighouse.

WOW factor: Enjoy views of gorgeous manicured gardens as you dine in this period home built in 1823.

Extras: Grade II Listed Ashlar stone fronted property with long private driveway and three reception rooms.

Price: £1,500,000

Contact: Simon Blyth, Lindley office, Huddersfield

simonblyth.co.uk

Tithe House - Credit: Beadnall Copley

Where: Tithe House, The Duck Pond, Bardsey, Leeds

WOW factor: Dine in style in this stunning Grade II Listed stone built, five bedroom, three bathroom barn conversion in beautiful condition throughout having been comprehensively refurbished.

Extras: In a truly unique setting directly fronting the picturesque village green and duck pond with outstanding views and approx. 2.5 acres of paddock and gardens.

Price: Offers over £1,575,000

Contact: Beadnall Copley, Wetherby.

beadnallcopley.co.uk