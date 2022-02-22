Keep your house spick and span with these products from Fabulosa - Credit: Fabulosa

We’ve teamed up with the experts to offer five lucky Devon Life readers the chance to win a year’s supply of cleaning products.

Spreading that ‘Fabulosa feeling’!

With brighter days and warmer weather on the horizon, now is the time to fling open your windows, tackle those germ hotspots and give your home a much-needed refresh. However, with the help of Fabulosa, your spring clean doesn’t have to be a chore!

And here the fragrance-led lifestyle and cleaning company shares some of their top cleaning tips which will help you spread ‘that Fabulosa feeling’ throughout your home, just in time for spring:

Fabulosa Berry Fruit Tea Kitchen Spray is part of the range - Credit: Fabulosa

Kitchen cupboard clear out

A great place to start is clearing out your kitchen cupboards and drawers so you can give the insides a proper clean. Use a damp cloth and Fabulosa’s Spotless Kitchen Spray to remove dirt, grease and grime from any kitchen surface. Smellicious and effective!

Give your windows a streak-free treatment

Clean your windows on a cloudy day. Yes – you read that right! Where possible, avoid cleaning windows on a hot day. When it's sunny, your windows heat up and act as a conductor of heat so any water applied when cleaning them evaporates, leading to streaks and marks being left behind.

Apply Fabulosa's Mint Swirl Glass Spray, which dissolves grease and removes residue and smudge marks, leaving a streak-free shine inside and out. It also eliminates 99.9% of bacteria.

Fabulosa's Mint Swirl Glass Spray dissolves grease and removes residue and smudge marks - Credit: Fabulosa

Get your shower shimmering

Eliminate any grime, soap scum, limescale and watermarks that have built up on your tiles, your shower head and your shower tray with Fabulosa’s Shimmering Shower Spray. Give everything a good spray down, scrub clean with a soft, damp cloth and rinse thoroughly afterwards with warm water.

Freshen up your skirting boards

If your skirting boards are looking tired and worn, spending a few minutes cleaning them can help bring them back to life. Fabulosa recommends using their Multi-Purpose Anti-Bacterial Spray which is ready to use, and kills 99.9% of bacteria.

Spray directly onto your skirting boards, and leave for five minutes for complete disinfection and satisfaction. Wipe clean with a cloth.

Fabulosa also recommends trying their Bliss Charity Little Violets fragrance, which is a gentle and reassuring floral accord with notes of soft sandal and rose next to cooler notes of lavender on a woody, balsamic vanilla base. Not only will your rooms smell wonderful but for every bottle sold, a donation is made to Bliss - an amazing charity for premature and sick babies.

For more information, visit myfabulosa.co.uk

Fabulosa recommends trying their Bliss Charity Little Violets fragrance - Credit: Fabulosa

Win a year’s supply of Fabulosa products

To help you with your own spring cleaning, we have teamed up with Fabulosa to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a year’s supply of delightfully fragranced cleaning products.

Winners will receive an assortment of products across Fabulosa’s core range: Surface Care (ready to use sprays, concentrated disinfectants and polishes), Air Care (air freshener shock cans, foam fresheners and Fab-a-Loos, room and fabric freshener) and Laundry Care (laundry cleanser, washing machine cleaners and spray and wear), in a variety of smellicious fragrances.

To be in with a chance of winning, scroll down and answer the competition question below.

Competition closing date is March 24, 2022.



