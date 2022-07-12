GCSE Results Day 2022: What to expect and where to go for advice about your options

Promotion

Even if you don’t achieve the GCSE results you were hoping for, there are still plenty of options for you at Exeter College. - Credit: Exeter College

As the big day draws closer, how can you steady your nerves, prepare for your results and get ready to take the next step toward your future?

“The most important thing is to relax,” shares Caroline Earp, from the advice team at Exeter College in Devon. “You’ve worked incredibly hard, and deserve to enjoy the summer. Remember, no matter what may come on results day, there are always ways to help you get where you want to be.”

Understanding what a tense time this can be for students and parents alike, Caroline tells us more about the services the advice team provides, and how they can help put your mind at ease.

Below she discusses what post-GCSE options are available, reveals some anxiety-busting tips and what steps you can take even if you don’t get the grades you’d hoped for.

Q: Can you tell us more about Exeter College’s GCSE advice line?

A: Absolutely. We open the advice line every year for students that are waiting to get their GCSE results, and who are interested in joining the college. It’s a chance for them to chat to us about any worries they may have, ask questions and discover what options are on offer at Exeter College.

Caroline Earp (set middle right) is part of Exeter College's advice team and is dedicated to helping GCSE students take the next step toward their future. - Credit: Exeter College

Parents can also get in touch if they are worried about their child’s grades. We appreciate this is an incredibly stressful time for families, and having someone to speak with can help to reassure them.

Q: What can students do if they don’t get the results they expected?

A: Even if you don’t achieve the marks you were hoping for, it’s not the end of the world. You can still attend college in September.

We’d recommend students or parents get in touch with us as soon as possible, and for students to attend their pre-booked enrolment appointment. We can address your concerns, find out your scores and advise you on other courses available.

We offer a wide range of A Level courses, T Level qualifications, BTECs and diplomas, ranging from Entry Level to Level 3, so there’s definitely something for everyone.

I also recommend attending a college open day. We hold several throughout the year, where you can meet subject lecturers, chat with current students and explore the facilities.

Whichever path may be right for you, we can help get you there. Remember, even if results day doesn’t go as planned, there are plenty of options open to you.

Q: Is it too late to apply to start college in September 2022?

A: Not at all. You can contact us by phone or email to learn more about the application process. We still have late interview dates available, meaning you can still come and study with us this year.

The build-up to GCSE results day can be a nerve-racking time for families, which is why speaking to a college advisor can help. - Credit: Exeter College

Q: What advice do you have for students that may be worried about their results?

A: As results day draws closer, it’s vital to get as much sleep as possible, eat healthily and exercise to help alleviate your anxiety. Taking good care of yourself will help avoid additional stress. Meet up with friends and family and make the most of the sunny weather - this will help keep your mind occupied.

If you are worried about your results or starting college, be sure to talk to someone about it – whether that’s us or a loved one. Sharing your concerns can ease your distress, as well as boost your confidence and positivity.

Attend your enrolment appointment, as this will prepare you for the transition into college life. Look out for a letter from us in early August - that will contain your appointment time and date.

Completing the Flying Start coursework that we’ll email to you over the summer will provide insight into your chosen course. This will give you an idea of the workload and help get you excited about the new experiences, people and opportunities awaiting you.

Exeter College offers a wide range of A Level courses, T Level qualifications, BTECs and diplomas, ranging from Entry Level to Level 3. - Credit: Exeter College

Q: How can school leavers or parents contact the advice line?

A: The advice line will be open from GCSE results day on August 25, 2022, until early September. We’re open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am - 4.30 pm, excluding the August bank holiday.

No matter what you need, we’ll be here to ensure that whatever comes on results day, you feel good about the next step you’ll be taking.

Exeter College is an award-winning institution and Devon’s only Ofsted Outstanding further education college.

To apply visit exe-coll.ac.uk.

Contact the GCSE advice line on 01392 400555 or email cat@exe-coll.ac.uk.