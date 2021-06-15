Win £500 of Gallox fashionwear

Win

Published: 1:00 AM June 15, 2021

A Devon-based fashion grand is putting environmental issues and sustainability at the core of its business ethos

As Devon and the rest of the UK starts to gradually warm up, spring begins to show itself. With the added benefit of pandemic restrictions being relaxed, there is no better time to get out and start exploring.

Devon has fantastic, rugged coastlines and impressive moorland that often meets in dramatic fashion. It offers free bounty galore if you know where to look...but keep your secrets of foraging both the land and sea tight-lipped, making sure to respect the wonderful county, we call home.

Gallox clothing was formed in 2019 by siblings Ollie Endacott and Lizzie Williamson. Passionate about the Devon countryside, they struggled to find a British clothing brand that had high ethics and sustainability at its core. It was equally important that the clothing was functional, practical, and able to cope with the unpredictable British weather and often harsh terrains.

Gallox clothing is functional, practical, and able to cope with the unpredictable British weather - Credit: Gallox

So, the Gallox concept was born, and the first range of men’s apparel was launched in September 2020. All the designs are created by Lizzie, who resides in Exeter and, admirably, most of the clothing is manufactured in Devon to reduce their carbon footprint. The materials used are chosen for their sustainable credentials and their ability to cope with the demands of the weather outside. Gallox are proud that they offer a three-year free fixing service, which means the garments will not end up in landfill prematurely.

Gallox are passionate about reducing dependence on single use plastics and believe this issue should be on everyone’s radar and that it is the responsibility of every single one of us. Gallox don’t use any form of virgin plastic in their packaging nor tags and, taking that one step further, they have partnered up with the Plastic Free North Devon charity by donating 50p for every item of apparel sold.

The spring/summer range was launched in early May and draws inspiration from the long-standing tradition of American work wear with a sustainable British twist. The new range of apparel is made from sustainable materials including organic cotton (GOTS certified), natural corozo nut buttons, and recycled polyester labels and badges.

Check out gallox.co.uk for further details about the brand and start planning your journey and exciting times ahead in 2021.