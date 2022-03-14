Where in Bath was Bridgerton series 2 filmed?
- Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
The second series of Netflix hit drama Bridgerton is going to waltz back onto our screen on March 25 and the glorious city of Bath is set to feature once again.
Whilst production teams are remaining tight-lipped about where the filming locations are in Bath, rumour has it that the Holburne Museum and the Assembly Rooms are going to take starring roles once again.
Based on the best-selling books by Julia Quinn, produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal), and narrated in gossip-girl style by Dame Julie Andrews, the period drama, set in England in the early 1800s, follows the Bridgerton family and all the up-and-downs of their high society lives and romances.
Assembly Rooms
Bridgerton once again promises to be full of high-society events and lavish balls, where the characters dance and socialise under the watchful eye of the entire town. The Tea Room and Ball Room of the Assembly Rooms make a perfect grand backdrop for the sumptuous ball scenes full of glamourous and vivacious costumes and hairstyles.
Once the social epicentre of Georgian Bath, the rooms are still in use for functions and conferences, and you can visit them when they are not in use. Grand and elegant, the Assembly Rooms are home to spectacular, original Whitefriars crystal chandeliers and the largest 18th-century room in the city.
Holburne Museum
The exterior of the Holburne Museum was used for filming the entrance to one of the ball scenes in the first series of Bridgerton. On the impressive approach to The Holburne Museum, via the grandness of Great Pulteney Street, the building’s elegant façade and gardens provide an inkling of its grandeur and history.
The Grade I listed building was originally designed and constructed as a hotel but is now home to a collection of fine and decorative art.
Bridgerton season 2 will be released on Netflix on March 25, 2022.