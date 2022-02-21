Jane McDonald celebrates her home county of Yorkshire in her latest TV venture, My Yorkshire on Channel 5.

Born and raised in Wakefield, where she still lives, the singer and TV presenter has worked all over the world but there’s nowhere quite like home.

‘I love being away, don’t get me wrong, but I live in the best place in the world and wanted to show it off. I’ve got so many memories here, it’s been a nostalgic and wonderful journey,' she says.

She gave Yorkshire Life a taste of her own 'best Yorkshire life'....

Something in Yorkshire that makes you smile

Oh, it’s the humour, which is second to none. It’s very dry but extremely funny. You have to know Yorkshire folk to really get it. I miss that when I’m away. And also, the sense of community where I live. I mean, I’ve still got the same butcher I’ve had all my life.

A place where you love to eat

It’s Felice’s Bella Roma in Wakefield. I always get excited even though I always know what I’m going to have. I’m so predictable. If I go on a Sunday, it’s their Sunday roast, which is fantastic, otherwise a salmon pasta, which is gorgeous. The place is fabulous, very intimate.

A place to take friends

I’ve got a lot of girlfriends and the place I always take them to is Blacker Hall Farm in Wakefield. It’s a great place to grab a lunch, coffee, afternoon tea, and the farm shop is just brilliant. I sometimes meet my band at the Cedar Court hotel nearby and then we head to Blacker Hall for their fabulous breakfast.

A childhood memory

Just playing out, all the time. We were never in as children, and had so much freedom, especially the school holidays. My mum used to make us a butty and we’d be out from 9am until the sun set and slept like a log. And always with my brother. He’d say, ‘Oh no, I don’t have to take our Jane, do I?’ but he looked after me. When I got to 14,15, his mates would say, ‘Is your Jane coming out?’ and then he really didn’t like it.

A cultural go to

I’ve only just visited the beautiful little Chantry Chapel in Wakefield as part of the series, and also the Hepworth gallery. I’m ashamed of myself I’ve left it this long.

Inspiration outdoors

Jane loves visiting Sandal Castle and shows it off in her new series - Credit: Channel5

I love going up to Sandal Castle, which is five minutes from me. I had no idea until recently that’s where the Grand Old Duke of York marched up to with his 10,000 men - and down again. There are lovely walks, and I can get my 10,000 steps in. And Bridlington, I went there 18 years on the trot with my mum and dad, mainly because that’s as far as my dad would go, but he loved it, and the beaches are just stunning.

A place for indulgence

Three Acres restaurant near Huddersfield. You know you’re going to spend money that night but it’s worth it, every single penny. I’ve been going for years but it’s still a real treat, and somewhere to celebrate birthdays and special occasions

A Yorkshire view that inspires

Haworth is favourite place to visit - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Definitely standing at the top of Haworth and looking down the old main cobbled street, and then you walk two minutes and you’re on the moors and it’s just wow, beautiful. You can picture the Brontës and Wuthering Heights. It’s gorgeous. And I love that Haworth has still got the high street with little boutique shops on it. That’s really rare these days.

I’m never happier than when

Jane is proud of her Wakefield roots and still makes the city her home - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



I’m in Wakefield, without a doubt. It’s not just a place for me, it’s a feeling. It’s where I exhale.





Three words that sum up your best Yorkshire life

Welcoming. Resilient. Proud.

JANE’S CAREER HIGHS

'I’ve been very lucky. I’ve done the Royal Albert Hall, the MGM in Las Vegas, the London Palladium several times now, look at me! I’ve had a platinum number one album and then there’s my Bafta,' says Jane referring to her 2018 nod for Cruising with Jane McDonald.

'That was the biggest moment for me because I’ve been a singer all my life, yet I won the biggest accolade in television for just being myself, a lass from Wakefield. I keep the Bafta next to the telly, I want everyone to see it.' Although back on tour with her beloved band this year, Jane’s currently filming anther TV series for Channel 5, this time in the sunnier climes of the Caribbean. 'We’re going to show luxury like you’ve never seen before. It’s basically holidays I can’t afford.'

Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire is on Channel 5 on Sunday evenings