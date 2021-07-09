Published: 4:53 PM July 9, 2021

Ray and Val Shaw are stepping down after their time volunteering at Gawsworth Community Shop. - Credit: Gawsworth Community Shop

Gawsworth Community Shop is looking for its next chairperson after longstanding chairman Ray Shaw stands down.

Ray has been a dedicated volunteer at the village shop for 10 years, fulfilling roles including company secretary and deputy manager before becoming chairman in 2016.

The former IT consultant will work with the shop board to implement a new IT infrastructure, with a modern website and an electronic point of sale hardware and software before he goes on to enjoy retirement.

Ray’s wife Val will also give up her role as director on the board.

The shop celebrated its 10th anniversary in March and more recently has been transformed into a community hub to be formally opened later in the year.

Ray says: ‘I have achieved everything that I set out to do five years ago and feel that now is the right time to handover to a new chairperson to deliver the board’s vision for the next phase.

‘Transforming a village shop into a community hub has been a complex and hugely challenging project. It has also been an immensely rewarding one, not just for me personally, but because it provides facilities that many communities lack.

‘It has required an enormous team effort from the start. I want to thank all our volunteers, employees, directors, shareholders and funding organisations for their support, commitment and effort, as without them, it would not have turned out to be the success it has been.’

Interested candidates for the Gawsworth Community Shop chairperson role should email volunteering@gawsworthshop.co.uk with a cover letter explaining their suitability for the role, or contact HR coordinator Daryl Williams on 07967 408 865. The closing date is August 31.