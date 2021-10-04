Gift ideas: your guide to shopping local in Somerset

Published: 3:57 PM October 4, 2021

We've found 10 great businesses in Somerset for you to support this Christmas and beyond.

With the months quickly passing, it's time to start thinking about the festive season and just what to get your family and friends. In light of recent news stories, you may be hoping to reduce your carbon footprint or shop local to support smaller businesses. Alternatively, sometimes it can be difficult to find the right gift for someone - there's always one person in each family who is 'impossible to buy for' - and you need inspiration.

Have no fear! We at Somerset Life are on hand to help, with a handy guide of amazing local products to choose from. From spirits to facials, there's something here to spread joy to even the most discerning relative.

Somerset Spirit Co.

Winning multiple awards this year alone, we kick off our guide with a great distillery near Castle Cary. Their main produce are milk vodka and milk gin using only the finest ingredients and ethical practices. You can buy both of their products in 70cl forms from their online store.

For an extra special gift, you could also book a tour of the distillery so the receiver can see where their present was made. Included in the visit is a tasting session of the spirits and Wyke Farms award winning cheese - where the milk is sourced.

Learn more at somersetspirit.com

Godminster Cheese

For more than 20 years, Richard Hollingbery and the team at Godmister Farm have been lovingly producing some of the tastiest cheese around from their own herd of organic dairy cows. With numerous awards to their name, they have continued the legacy of the area using environmentally friendly farming techniques to hopefully sustain it for another five centuries.

They have a huge range of products for sale in their online shop from hampers to a heart-shaped cheese range for that special someone in your life. Planning a party? Why not splash out on their five-tiered cheese cake made from more than 2.5 kg of cheese!

Learn more at godminster.com

Their delicious cheddar trio includes a vintage, smoked, and black truffle cheddar - Credit: Godminster

Millichamp & Hall

For the sporting enthusiasts, why not treat them to something from this cricket specialist whose products are regularly used by the best in the business. Their 2021 range is sleek and refined with an emphasis on uncompromising craftsmanship, quality and originality.

Check out their outlet for the best deals on previous years' merchandise too.

Learn more at millichampandhall.co.uk

Thatchers Cider

One of the biggest exporters from the county has to be this delicious cider manufacturer whose farm is just outside Sandford. Not only can you buy boxes or kegs of their different beverages, but they have a wide range of merchandise from t-shirts to bottle openers.

You can also sign up for a guided tour of the farm for just £15pp and see how they have made refreshing drinks for more than a century. There will be a chance to taste not only their popular products, but limited edition ones too.

The Merchant Fox

With a flagship store in Wellington, the Merchant Fox is a culmination of almost 250 years of tailoring with the heads for business of Deborah Meaden and Douglas Cordeaux. Their luxury clothing is considered to be some of the best in the world and has been worn by the likes of the Duke of Windsor, Sir Winston Churchill, and Hollywood legend, Cary Grant.

Learn more at themerchantfox.co.uk

MAKE Skincare

MAKE promise their products are 'good enough to eat'... literally! You won't find any artificial ingredients in their creams, only the good stuff. This would be a perfect gift for a friend or family member who deserves a self-care treat this year.

Learn more at makeskincare.co.uk

The Hand and Foot gift box, retailing at £38 RRP - Credit: MAKE

Kimber's Farm Shop

The farm shop at Linley Farm is worth a visit anytime of year, but their hampers make an excellent gift for even the fussiest of eaters. They include a range of locally sourced products including Godminster's Cheese mentioned above. From a 'Boys Night In' to a 'Green Fingered Gardener Hamper', there's something for everyone and anyone.

If you're feeling particularly generous, you could buy a subscription and they'll be sent a box of amazing food and other produce every month.

Learn more at kimbersfarmshop.co.uk

Still Sisters

Using a bespoke copper distiller called Storm, sisters Hannah and Tori have gone from strength to strength producing their own small batches of gin using locally sourced botanicals from other family businesses. Not only do they have five different gins to choose from, but you could also purchase a gift card or a seat at one of their many tasters and other events.

They include free delivery on orders from their own website of over £30 and offer 10% off when you spend £50 or more.

Learn more at stillsisters.co.uk

A Christmas Gin Star from Still Sisters - Credit: Still Sisters

The Somerset Toiletry Co.

In 1999, Roger and Sakina Buoy made the decision to begin distributing their own fairly priced but beautiful range of toiletries and luxury products. These products now reach across the globe and promise to be just as good for the planet as they smell delicious.

Why not send someone a selection of their festive gifts, such as a Christmas card with a difference, this year.

Learn more at thesomersettoiletryco.co.uk

Bloom

Searching high and low to bring you the best quality life and home products, you can visit Bloom either in their Shop in South Petherton or online. They stock a range of beautiful artisan crafted items which would all be perfect for a special gift and their self-care range in particular make for excellent signs that you care.

Learn more at bloom-lifestyle.co.uk