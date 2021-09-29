Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
101 years in photographs capturing Cornwall at work and play

Carol Burns

Published: 12:22 PM September 29, 2021   
Old pictures of Cornwall

Turkey farming, St Buryan, 1955 - Credit: Harry Penhaul (c) Penlee House Gallery & Museum

Penlee House and Museum is home to a photography archive stretching back to the 19th century – here’s this month’s pick of images of Cornwall’s past

Farming in the 1950s in Cornwall

Thirsty work: Dennis Thomas at Tolver Farm, 1950 by Harry Penhaul - Credit: (c) Penlee House Gallery & Museum

Penzance in Cornwall in the 1950s

Coco the Clown Outside the Ritz Cinema, Penzance, 1957 by Harry Penhaul - Credit: (c) Penlee House Gallery & Museum

Old photographs of Cornwall

Making some noise: young children play mayhorns, c.1930s by Martin Ellis - Credit: (c) Penlee House Gallery & Museum

Old beach pictures of Cornwall

Enjoying time on the beach - Leapfrog, c.1950 - photographer unknown - Credit: (c) Penlee House Gallery & Museum

History of mining in Cornwall

Taking a well-earned break at Geevor Tin Mine circa 1920 - photographer unknown - Credit: (c) Penlee House Gallery & Museum

