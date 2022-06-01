Fascinating photos of Queen Elizabeth II in Somerset

This year the Royal Bath & West Show will take place on June 2-4, coinciding with the Platinum Jubilee of its Patron, HM The Queen. Here we reveal some photos of her and her family's time spent at the special Somerset event over the years.





Her Majesty has visited the show several times over the years, with visits also being made by other members of the Royal Family. The Queen’s first visit was back in 1948, four years before she became Queen. At this time the Royal Bath & West Show was a travelling show, and the then Princess Elizabeth visited it at its venue for that year, Cardiff.

Princess Elizabeth at the Royal Bath & West Show in Cardiff, 1948 - Credit: The Royal Bath & West Show

Almost 20 years later, in 1966, The Queen visited the show at its new permanent home at the Bath & West Showground. This time she was accompanied by her husband Prince Philip. This was the second year in which the show had been held in Shepton Mallet, having moved here in 1965.

Queen Elizabeth in the Grandstand at the Royal Bath & West Show, 1966 - Credit: The Royal Bath & West Show

Again almost 20 years passed until the Queen’s last visit to the Show, which she made in 1985.

Since then the Royal Bath & West Show has enjoyed visits from the Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Countess of Wessex.

The Prince of Wales & Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Bath & West Show 2009 - Credit: The Royal Bath & West Show

The Countess of Wessex at the Royal Bath & West Show 2010 - Credit: The Royal Bath & West Show

This year's show will be full of Jubilee-themed features to celebrate the remarkable reign of our monarch.

For art-lovers there will be a display to link in with the Queen’s Green Canopy courtesy of The Arborealists, whilst floral artists can show their creative skills in themed classes including Tea at the Palace and Jewel in the Crown.

Livestock enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that there is a Jubilee Award on offer in the Cattle section and a Platinum Jubilee Grand Prix for horses, as well as Jubilee mugs for all competitors in the Pony Club Games.

If the interest is local produce, Jubilee classes are planned in both the Orchards and Cider and Bees and Honey sections.





