22 things to do in and around the Cotswolds in July

The Old Ford Rally comes to the British Motor Museum on Sunday, July 17 - Credit: britishmotormuseum.co.uk

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

MUSIC

Village Singers Concert

Wine and dine with the music of Sir Karl Jenkins, featuring the Village Singers and chamber orchestra, at this summertime musical picnic extravaganza.

Saturday, July 2, 6pm for 7, St Andrew’s Church, Market Place Chippenham, SN15 3HT, villagesingers.co.uk

FAMILY

The Battle Proms Picnic Concert

The spectacular summer celebration celebrates its 25th Anniversary, bringing a feast of sublime music and dramatic Spitfire, parachute, cavalry, and firework displays to stately home gardens around the UK.

Saturday, July 2, Blenheim Palace, blenheimpalace.com

OPEN-AIR THEATRE

Round and Round the Garden

The Worcester Rep Company are reinterpreting the ageless comedy by Alan Ayckbourn.

July 6-17, The Commandery Gardens, Worcester, tel: 01905 611427, worcestertheatres.co.uk

FAMILY

Summer Celebration

Cheltenham Animal Shelter’s popular on-site open day with local stallholders, barbecue and other refreshments, fun dog show, family entertainment, and appearances from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and shelter patron Pam Ayres.

Saturday, July 9, 12 noon-4.30pm, Gardner’s Lane, GL51 9JW, gawa.org.uk

MUSIC

River of Song

A concert with Corinium & Painswick Community Choirs, in aid of The Rivers Trust. Tickets £8 advance/£10 on the door.

Saturday, July 9, 7.30pm, The Parish Church, Cirencester, GL7 2NX, tel: 01285 654180, sophiesterckx.co.uk

THEATRE

Blithe Spirit

Tethered Wits Theatre Company present a live showing of Noel Coward’s play, using the Corinium Museum’s beautiful Hare gallery as their back drop. Cost: £16 per adult, £14 members.

Monday, July 11, 7pm, Corinium Museum, Cirencester, GL7 2BX, coriniummuseum.org

Chapterhouse perform their new open-air production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet at Lacock Abbey on Thursday, July 14 - Credit: chapterhouse.org

THEATRE

Romeo and Juliet

Chapterhouse perform their new open-air production of William Shakespeare’s classic play, dressed in Elizabethan costume. Pride and Prejudice will be performed on Friday, July 15.

Thursday, July 14, 7pm, National Trust Lacock Abbey, near Chippenham, Wiltshire, chapterhouse.org

EXHIBITION

Open Studio & Exhibition

Three local fibre artists – Anne Hopkins, Hilary Davies and Helen DenDulk – are demonstrating and exhibiting their work for the first time.

July 15-17, 10am-4pm, 22 Barton Street, Tewkesbury, GL20 5PR, fellowshipoffibre.co.uk

FAMILY

Fantasy Forest

This inclusive family-friendly festival celebrates all genres from the world of sci-fi and fantasy.

July 15-17, Sudeley Castle, Winchcombe, GL54 5JD, fantasyforest.co.uk

FAMILY

The Old Ford Rally

Featuring around 400 classic Fords, ranging from Model Ts to Zephyrs, Zodiacs and Granadas, many of which are aged between 50-100 years old.

Sunday, July 17, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, CV35 0BJ, britishmotormuseum.co.uk

FAMILY

Summer Garden Party

Stroll around the picturesque gardens of Highnam Court and enjoy refreshments in the Orangery. Entertainment includes live music and garden games, stalls, raffles, children’s activities and more.

Sunday, July 17, 2-5pm, Highnam Court, GL2 8DP. Tickets: bit.ly/38uK06q

Warwick Folk Festival - Credit: John Wright Studio

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Warwick Folk Festival

The popular festival returns for its eagerly awaited 42nd year at a new location next to Warwick Castle.

July 21-24, Castle Park, Warwick, warwickfolkfestival.co.uk

Bampton Classical Opera - Credit: ©paul - stock.adobe.com

OPERA

Bampton Classical Opera

Open-air performances, with free pre-performance talks, of FJ Haydn’s Fool Moon (Il mondo della luna).

July 22 & 23, 7pm, The Deanery Garden, Bampton OX18 2LL, bamptonopera.org

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Guiting Music Festival

Bringing an exciting variety of highly talented performances of classical, jazz and blues music by artists from around the world to the Cotswolds for over half a century.

July 22-31, Guiting Power, GL54 5TX, guitingfestival.org

THEATRE

Great British Bake Off The Musical

Created in association with the TV series’ executive producer Richard McKerrow and produced by Mark Goucher, GBBO The Musical is having its world premiere in Cheltenham!

July 22-August 6, The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, GL50 1HQ, everymantheatre.org.uk

Open to the Skies is at Bowood House & Gardens on Sunday, July 24 - Credit: Wikipedia/Creative Commons

FAMILY EVENT

Open to the Skies

A brand new evening of celebration for all ages, centred around rousing military music to raise funds for a number of RAF, Army and Wiltshire charities, featuring music, parachute displays, fly-pasts and fireworks.

Sunday, July 24, Bowood House & Gardens, Calne SN11 0LZ, bowood.org

GUIDED WALK

Roman Cirencester Town Walk

Join Ian Thomas as he discusses the Roman archaeology of Cirencester and key discoveries that point to this being one of the most vibrant and wealthy towns in Roman Britain. Meet at Corinium Museum, GL7 2BX. Cost: £8 per adult, £7 members

Monday, July 25, 11am-12.15pm, coriniummuseum.org

MUSIC

Summer Sounds

The pop-up summer festival is heading to the heart of Cirencester this year, featuring Mania – the Abba Tribute (formerly ABBA MANIA) – on the Friday, Symphonic Ibiza on the Saturday, and Majesty on the Sunday.

July 29-31, Cirencester Park, The Bathurst Estate, GL7 1UR, summer-sounds.co.uk

JB Gill and Jose Souto in The Field Kitchen Theatre at The Game Fair - Credit: Philip Hollis 2017

FAMILY

The Game Fair

This year, the three-day celebration of the great British countryside features a trio of celebrities: former JLS star and popular farming presenter JB Gill; hill farmer, inspiring public speaker and Sunday Times best-selling author Amanda Owen; and chef, countryside advocate and TV presenter James Martin.

July 29-31, Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, thegamefair.org

Treehouse Festival of Music and Arts returns to Oxfordshire from July 29 to 31 - Credit: treehouseaf.com

FESTIVAL

Treehouse Festival of Music and Arts

One of the UK’s most sustainable festivals returns to Oxfordshire for the sixth year, featuring a magical hand-built treehouse in the woods, three music stages, talks, workshops, food trucks and more.

July 29-31, Marcy Fields, Uffington, SN7 7QJ, treehouseaf.com

FAMILY

Compton Abdale Village Fete

A traditional village fete held in a beautiful walled garden, with stalls, fun dog show, music from Gloucester Excelsior Band, and refreshments, including teas, homemade cakes, ice cream, barbecue and Pimm’s tent. Admission £2.50 for adults; children and parking free.

Saturday, July 30, 1.30-4.15pm, Lower Farm, Compton Abdale GL54 4DS.

FAMILY FETE

Windrush Valley Flower Show, Dog Show and Fete

A traditional fete with refreshments, fun dog show, produce competitions, arts and crafts, stalls, music and traditional games. Entry £2 per adult (children 15 and under free).

Saturday, July 30, from 1pm, Great Barrington Village Hall, OX18 4US.