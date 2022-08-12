17 amazing experience days in Hampshire

Whether you're treating yourself or someone else, experience days are the best way to put yourself out of your comfort zone and try something you've never done before. You never know, it might just be the start of something new

Fly a Spitfire

There is nothing more synonymous with Hampshire than the sight of a Spitfire roaring through the sky above. Built in secret shadow factories around Southampton during World War II, the Spitfire will always be a symbol of resilience and community spirit and today you can experience the thrill of its flight for yourself from Solent airport at Lee-on-Solent. Flights in a two-seater Spitfire start at £2975 for a 30-minute flight where you will fly straight out to sea and over to the Needles. Enroute you'll enjoy the sight of the Spitfire's famous elliptical wings, try some aerobatics, touch the controls and fly the aircraft for yourself. spitfires.com

Book a one to one lesson in making the best fish and chips with celebrity chef Lenny Carr - Credit: Experience Hampshire

Have a masterclass with a celebrity chef

Fish and chips are a Friday night staple, and now you can learn how to fry up the perfect battered cod with celebrity chef Lenny Carr-Roberts, a firm favourite on Saturday morning with James Martin, at his Winchester restaurant, Shoal. Lenny’s Michelin expertise will guide you through every step during this one-to-one two-hour session, which includes a delicious meal at the end to appreciate your new-found skills. £150 per person, experiencehampshire.uk

Head to the New Forest to forage for delicious ingredients - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Learn how to forage

Learn more about the food that can be found on your doorstep with a day foraging with Wild Food UK. Starting off at The Red Shoot Inn, in the New Forest, you’ll learn about what you can and can’t pick as well as how you can protect the countryside before heading out on a two-and-a-half-hour walk identifying the different edible and poisonous plants, flowers, fruits and mushrooms that you find. Back at the pub, you’ll be served a delicious lunch made from the ingredients that you’ve found. £60 per person, wildfooduk.com

Feel the wind in your hair on a Morgan 3 Wheeler driving day - Credit: Experience Hampshire

Hire a classic car

This has got to be the most fun you can have on three wheels...feel the wind in your hair on a day out with a stunning Morgan 3 Wheeler. With a luxury picnic hamper for two included in the price, rev up the 2L V-twin S&S engine and take to the road to find the perfect spot for lunch. We’d suggest heading out in to the New Forest where the lack of doors and roof will really immerse you in the natural environment. Day hire includes hamper with food and drink, insurance and up to 100 miles, 9am to 8pm. £299, experiencehampshire.uk

Get up close and personal with some Hampshire alpacas - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Walk with an alpaca

Head to Pennybridge Farm in Mapledurwell to meet their adorable alpacas and take them for a stroll around this picturesque North Hampshire farm. Ideal as a group or just for you and a friend, you will get to know more about these wonderful creatures, experience feeding time and take them on some halter training as you tour around the farm. All equipment is provided and the session will last an hour and a half. £25 per person, experiencehampshire.uk

Try a car racing day

Head to the UK’s fastest circuit, Thruxton in Andover, and choose from a range of vehicles to take you for an adrenaline-fuelled spin around the 2.4-mile racetrack. From a Formula Renault racing car to a Porsche Cayman or a McLaren 570S, Thruxton has a car to suit all types of drivers and passengers and is sure to offer a thrilling day. A typical racing experience day includes three laps with a racing instructor, learning the curves of the track followed by three laps behind the wheel in a Porsche Cayman and then five laps in a Formula Renault before strapping in as a passenger and taken on a white-knuckle ride with the resident Stig. £169, thruxtonracing.co.uk

Discover the process of gin making at Hogmoor Distillery - Credit: Experience Hampshire

Make your own gin

The wonderful Hogmoor Distillery in Borden have opened their doors and invite you to discover the secrets behind what makes a really good gin with this masterclass. The day starts with a brief look at the fascinating history of gin as you enjoy a classic g&t before being guided through the botanicals rooms where you can immerse yourself in the smells and tastes of all the sumptuous ingredients before deciding on your own personal recipe. A buffet supper will be served while you taste Hogmoor’s collection, as your own blend is being created behind the scenes. Once ready, it’s time for bottling and labelling and voila, your own homemade gin is ready to take home to enjoy. £105 per person, experiencehampshire.uk

Perfect the art of coffee

Bought a home coffee machine but still can’t get the perfect flat white? Winchester Coffee School Home Barista Course would make a great gift for yourself or the coffee lover in your life. Starting off with a brief background on where coffee comes from and the differences in roasting and quality, you’ll then be shown how to extract espresso on the professional machines before moving onto the home espresso machines for plenty of practice as well as learning about milk texturing, for that all important frothy coffee. £60 per person for a two-hour course, winchestercoffeeschool.co.uk.

Use natural ingredients to dye yarns - Credit: Experience Hampshire

Discover natural dyeing

Get your creative juices flowing with this unusual workshop and learn all about how to use everyday kitchen and foraged ingredients to transform your clothes. Suitable for complete beginners as well as those that have a little experience (but would like some more practical guidance), you will learn the skills and process for naturally dying your own items. Working with sustainable materials and, where possible, end of line and second-hand materials that would otherwise go to waste, you will be dyeing a range of natural yarns from hand spun recycled banana yarn to linen and organic cotton. All equipment and refreshments are provided, so simply show up and get ready to flex your creative muscles! £130 per person, experiencehampshire.uk

Discover your perfect scent on a perfume making course - Credit: Zoe Brown Perfume

Make your own perfume

Feed your senses with an indulgent day of perfume making at Forest Park Hotel with local perfumier Deborah Skillicorn from Zoe Brown Perfume. Be guided through nose training, experimenting and blending and surprise yourself with what you create! Once you’ve discovered your perfect blend, enjoy a glass of champagne and afternoon tea before leaving with a bottle of your own personal scent. £79.50 per person, zoebrownperfume.co.uk

Head out on a hawk walk in the New Forest - Credit: Experience Hampshire

Go on a private hawk walk

Have you always dreamed about holding a bird of prey? To learn about its amazing nature and how to correctly handle them? This incredible hands-on experience provides all that and more. Thanks to K & H Falconry in Andover, you can now fly some of the most majestic hawks through woodland before watching them swoop back down to your glove as an expert guides you on how to get the best out of these beautiful birds. £110 per person, experiencehampshire.uk

Discover the art of chocolate making with Miss Witt - Credit: Paul Close

Become a master chocolatier

If you’re looking for a creative and mindful day to yourself, or with friends, then a visit to Miss Witt for a chocolate workshop in the New Forest won’t disappoint. Surprisingly relaxing, the two-hour sessions are designed to introduce you to the amazing varieties of chocolate, and teach you the skills of how to pipe, temper chocolate, roll truffles and more. An artisan chocolatier, Kerry Witt is a wonderful teacher and her warm approach makes the sessions fun and therapeutic. £250 for two for a two-hour one to one session, or £50-£75 as part of a group workshop, chocolatebymisswitt.com

Tour the vineyard at Black Chalk - Credit: Experience Hampshire

Go on a vineyard tour

Black Chalk is swiftly becoming one of the most exciting vineyards in Hampshire, with a new winery, luxury treehouses and award-winning sparkling and still wines to explore. Situated on the banks of the River Test, this beautiful venue is offering a private tour around the vineyard to learn more about vine growing in the English climate. You’ll get to see the production processes and of course, taste some of the exceptional wine made by Black Chalk paired with some fabulous cheeses. £30 per person, experiencehampshire.uk

Reset on a yoga retreat

Book on to a Summer Bliss & Balance Retreat Day at The Retreat New Forest to give yourself the space and time to look internally; observe, reflect and revitalize your inner self. Enjoy yoga and meditation classes along with a nutritious, plant-based lunch and a chance to walk around the stunning grounds whilst meeting like-minded people. You could also book a relaxing body treatment or massage to finish off your day. £70 per person, 10am-4pm, theretreatnewforest.co.uk

Try your hand at the traditional country craft of spoon carving - Credit: Experience Hampshire

Learn how to carve your own spoon

Head to Rushmere Farm in Hambledon for a relaxing and fun introduction to the unique country craft that is spoon making. Be guided through the process of turning a log in to a unique wooden spoon using only knives and an axe and learn about splitting wood, wood selection and effective knife grips. Homemade lunch and snacks will be served throughout the day, and you get to take your final creation home with you, as a memento of your day. £120 per person, experiencehampshire.uk

Harness a Wing SUP

Push yourself well and truly out of your comfort zone and try the latest craze to hit the south coast, Wing SUP. Whether you just want to learn the basic fundamentals of handling a wing, wind awareness, and the safety aspects that go with wing surfing on an iSUP, or later progress to the ultimate freedom of wing foiling, Adventure 360’s wing surfing lesson will guide anyone from a total beginner to a competent wing SUPer with all the skills and knowledge to join the wing surfing movement. Lessons can take place in Warsash or Titchfield Haven and all equipment is provided. £160 for a 1:1 three-hour session, experiencehampshire.uk

Cast off on a fishing experience day - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Learn how to fish

If you’ve always loved the idea of fishing, but have no idea where to start, then this expert-led lesson is a great introduction to the sport. A typical four-hour class takes place at Orchard Lakes in Bashley in the New Forest and covers bait, tackle, fish identification, fish care and handling and can be adapted whatever your age, so great for all the family. Full equipment can be provided, or you are welcome to bring your own. £180 for a private group of up to four people, experiencehampshire.uk