Things to do on the Jubilee Bank Holiday in Hampshire

Be happy and glorious over the long Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 to 5 with these top Hampshire events says Charlotte Tomlinson-White

Dogstival

The Coolest Dog Show in town is back with a special Jubilee edition at a stunning new venue! Expect a jam-packed weekend of have a-go activities, main arena displays, shopping, live music, expert talks and dog diving pool. There’s even doggy Jubilee street parties for your canine kings and queens. Plus, new for this year - The Barking Mad Comedy Squad featuring Adam Bloom, Mary Bourke and Russell Hicks.

June 4 and 5, 9.30am – 5.30pm, Broadlands Park, Romsey, Adult £15, Child £9, dogstival.co.uk

A Queen is crowned - Credit: The Spring

A Queen is Crowned

Sit back and enjoy the beautiful, technicolour documentary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II from 1953. Narrated by Sir Laurence Olivier, and using the talents of the London Symphony Orchestra, the Oscar-nominee and BAFTA-winner film conveys the sights and sounds, the pomp and pageantry, the very spirit of that unforgettable day. Don’t miss this rare chance to see the important historic event in full.

June 1, 1.45pm, The Spring, Havant, £5, thespring.co.uk

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Sir Harold Hillier Gardens will be holding special celebrations over the bank holiday weekend to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II. Enjoy lots of culture and entertainment with a programme of events, trails and activities in the Gardens suitable for the whole family.

June 2-5, 10am – 6pm, Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Romsey, Adult £11.50, Child £3.25, Family £27, hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/hilliergardens

Summer wreath workshop for the Jubilee - Credit: The Spring



Summer Hedgerow Wreaths

Delight in the wonder of the English summer hedgerow in this wreath workshop using an array of locally-foraged wildflowers, grasses and seasonal greenery. Tutor Jemma Corbin will guide you through the process step by step of creating a wreath from scratch in easy bite size steps. Plus discover inspiration and tips on how to find and collect your own wild materials year-round.

June 4, 10am, The Spring, Havant, £25, thespring.co.uk

Queens Hotel - Credit: Queens Hotel

A platinum celebration

Head to the Queens Hotel in Southsea for a right royal knees up that all the family can enjoy. With a garden party, evening of splendour in the hotel’s signature 1865 restaurant and a tea dance for the young at heart to enjoy, it’s a great opportunity to explore the hotel following its multi-million-pound restoration.

June 3 – 5, Queens Hotel, Clarence Parade, Southsea, queenshotelportsmouth.com

More June events

Atlas will be at Proteus Theatre in Basingstoke - Credit: Topright Design

Atlas

Join new circus company Oddly Moving as they retell the Greek myth of Atlas. Using circus, autobiographical storytelling, physical theatre, projections and object manipulation, the show shines a light on the individual, looking at the personal burden of what-ifs, joys, regrets and turning points. The hour-long show examines how we each manage the weight upon our shoulders, drawing on the personal stories of three circus performers.

June 3, 7.30pm, Proteus Theatre, Basingstoke, £11, concessions £9, proteustheatre.com

Jess Jocoy - Credit: Jess Jocoy

Jess Jocoy

Experience the talents of Nashville singer-songwriter Jess Jocoy. Known for making atmospheric Americana, she delivers a smooth blend of folk and traditional country notes. Expect an honest, heartfelt sound, delivered by a storyteller whose songs ask big questions about her characters, her world, and her heart. Catch her first ever show in Portsmouth at The Wedgewood Rooms.

June 6, 7pm, The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth, £12, wedgewood-rooms.co.uk

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night

Join The HandleBards for a bicycle-powered, laugh-out-loud outdoor production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. With several interwoven plots of romance, mistaken identities and practical jokes, expect drunkenness, frivolity and cross-dressing a plenty from this fast-paced comedy. Don’t forget your picnic and something to sit on!

June 8, 7pm, Wellesley Woodlands, Aldershot, Adult £18, Child £10, westendcentre.co.uk

Exploring macrame - Credit: The Arc

Exploring Macrame

Create a beautiful intricate macrame pot hanging for your plant with experienced and innovative weaver and textile artist Alice Hume. Learn how to do wrap knots, half knots and flat knots. Experiment with recycled and ethical materials such as banana yarn and sari silks to add texture and colour. Why not incorporate flowers and herbs too? With a virtual knot booklet to take home.

June 9, 2pm, The Arc, Winchester, £45, Concessions £39, arcwinchester.org.uk

Something About George: The George Harrison Story

‘Where does life take you after being in the greatest band in the history of the world?’ Discover the truly remarkable tale of one of music’s most understated stars. Featuring beautiful songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, and Handle With Care, the show includes incredible solo material and music from rock 'n' roll’s greatest supergroup, The Travelling Wilburys - plus more than a few Beatles’ hits along the way.

June 9, 7.30pm, The Haymarket, Basingstoke, £25, anvilarts.org.uk

The Mountaintop

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Play in 2010, this tender, stunningly theatrical play from Chipping Norton Theatre explores the conflict between heroism and humanity, and between the public image and the real person. Witness the intimate side of Dr King, glimpsed in the last hours of his life. With a post-show chat.

June 9 – 11, Thu – Sat 7.30pm, Matinée (Sat) 2.30pm, from £15, Theatre Royal Winchester, theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

Tour de Moon

Get set for a convoy of cosmic proportions! Bringing together talks, cinema, music, and games all under one cosmic theme – the traveling festival is a day out like no other. Celebrate the relationship between Earth and the Moon. With several thought-provoking, exciting and original experiences and a special focus on nightlife, creativity and culture. Highlights include a feature performance from DJ CEE B.

June 14, 6pm, Queensmead Car Park in Farnborough, Free, tourdemoon.com

Clarke Reynolds - Credit: Paul Gonella/Strong Island Media

Artist Talk and Tour

Portsmouth’s own Clarke Reynolds will lead a tour through his most ambitious solo exhibition, Journey by Dots, and tell his story so far. In this a new body of work, the visually impaired artist takes us on a braille-led journey through his life to date and shares his hopes and dreams for the future - including winning the Turner Prize and appearing on Strictly Come Dancing!

June 16, 5.30pm, Aspex, Portsmouth, Free, aspex.org.uk

The Dodge Brothers - Credit: Mark Tipping

The Dodge Brothers

Comprising Mike Hammond, Aly Hirji, (BBC film critic) Mark Kermode and Alex Hammond, The Dodge Brothers are renowned for their take on Classic Americana. Catch them in New Milton this month and enjoy their unique hybrid of blues, rockabilly, jugband and skiffle that never fails to entertain.

June 19, 7.30pm, Forest Arts Centre, New Milton, £14.50, forest-arts.co.uk

Mid-Summer Evening Garden Tour

Celebrate the longest day of the year at Sir Harold Hillier Gardens. Head over to Romsey for this fascinating seasonal evening tour of the Gardens led by Sir Harold Hillier Gardens’ very own horticultural expert. Followed by drinks and nibbles at Jermyn’s House. Booking is essential.

June 23, 7pm, Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Romsey, £16.50, hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/hilliergardens

Les Musicals - Credit: Les Musicals

Ansell's Les Musicals

Get set for the ultimate celebration of musical theatre. Join Jonathan Ansell (G4 frontman) and Jai McDowall (Britain's Got Talent winner) for a dramatic and spine-tingling concert showcasing smash-hit songs from the greatest musicals of all time. With favourites from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, We Will Rock You and many more.

June 29, 7.30pm, The Anvil, Basingstoke, £29.50, VIP £62.50, anvilarts.org.uk

Kurt Jackson - Credit: Kurt Jackson

Kurt Jackson – Biodiversity

Marvel at this new body of work from Kurt Jackson which focuses on the vital interdependence of the lifeforms and landscapes which make up our environment. Featuring paintings, found objects and sculptures by Jackson, the works, made in locations across the UK, including the New Forest and south coast, reflect the specific biodiversity in each area and how this is changing as a result of human activity and climate change.

Until October 29, 10am – 3pm, Southampton City Art Gallery, Free, southamptoncityartgallery.com

