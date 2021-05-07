5 memorable moments from Brighton Pride's history

Published: 1:14 PM May 7, 2021

Sadly, Brighton Pride 2021 has been cancelled due to concerns about mass crowds. While you count down the days until Brighton Pride 2022, take a look back on the events and achievements that have shaped it to be one of the world’s biggest and best Pride events…



The first Pride event in Brighton

Although a small demonstration put together by the Sussex Gay Liberation Front took place in the city in 1973, it wasn’t until 1991 that a large-scale protest came to Brighton. This was in rebuttal of the government putting forward laws to prevent the promotion of homosexuality. The protest Prides lasted for four years, which all finished with a Pink Picnic.



READ MORE: 10 things you might not know about Brighton Pier



Moving to Preston Park

When the party Pride started, the event grew and changed into the parades and street parties the world is familiar with today. In 1996 the permanent home of Pride became Preston Park, where the Pink Picnics were held. Subsequent festivities have taken place here, including many stage performances.

Brighton Pride has raised millions of pounds for local LGBT organisations - Credit: Chris Jepson



Becoming a charity

In 2004 the event was awarded charity status, with all profits from the event going back into organising and running it, as well as fundraising money. Since new management took over in 2011, £1 from every ticket cost goes to LGBT/HIV organisations and charities who provide frontline work to the LGBT community.



SUBSCRIBE: To Sussex Life for the best history, lifestyle and people content



Hitting a money milestone

After facing bankruptcy in 2011, Brighton Pride changed leadership. After this, the event grew even more in size, and they have raised a considerable amount for others in need. Under the current organisers’ tenure almost £1 million has been raised for local good causes, the vast majority of which The Brighton Rainbow Fund has distributed as grants.

We still can't get Kylie Minogue's Brighton Pride performance out of our heads - Credit: James Daly



Hosting iconic performances

Today, the event attracts big headliners to perform the main stage. In 2018, the world famous singer Britney Spears was watched by 57,000 revellers in person, and in 2019 Australian legend Kylie Minogue dazzled the crowd. Mariah Carey was due to play in 2021 – hopefully the powerhouse will make it next year.



Find out more about Brighton Pride and its future plans at brighton-pride.org