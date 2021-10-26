Published: 3:56 PM October 26, 2021

Corinium Museum's Iron-Age dog, now at home in the new Stone Age to Corinium galleries in Cirencester - Credit: coriniummuseum.org

The latest artefact to arrive and be displayed in Corinium Museum's new Stone Age to Corinium galleries is a fully-preserved Iron-Age dog.

Discovered in 2008 by Oxford Archaeology on the north-eastern edge of Cirencester, the dog, an adult male, aged between one to three years, was probably a working animal used for herding and guarding. The skeleton is believed to be most like a modern terrier. Dating sets it to between 400-200 BC.

The excavated dog - Credit: coriniummuseum.org

A team of archaeologists, conservators, and museum curators have worked together to bring this ancient dog to display at Corinium Museum. It is one of only a small number on display in museums across Britain.

Collections manager Dr Alison Brookes says, ‘Enough bones had survived to enable specialist conservators to rebuild the dog.’

Corinium Museum's Iron-Age dog, in hundreds of pieces - Credit: coriniummuseum.org

In 2018, in hundreds of pieces, he was packed up and transported to Lancashire Conservation Studios. Here a specialist team of conservators undertook the delicate and highly skilled task of rebuilding the dog, piece, by piece, by piece.

Lucie Mascord ACR, Natural History Conservation Specialist at Lancashire Conservation Studios, says, ‘The age, condition, small stature, and completeness of this specimen made for an extraordinary project. It’s been a real privilege to work on this project for Corinium Museum.’

Competition: Name the Iron Age Dog!

Corinium Museum's Iron-Age dog - Credit: coriniummuseum.org

To celebrate the safe arrival of the new Iron Age dog to Corinium Museum, a competition has been launched to name him.

Entrants can complete the online form at coriniummuseum.org/iron-age-dog. The competition closes midnight on November 15, 2021. A shortlist will be decided by a panel of judges, with the winning entry being chosen by a public vote.

The winning entry will receive a Family Membership (two adults and up to four children) along with a Corinium Museum Explorer’s Handbook.

Corinium Museum's Iron-Age dog - Credit: coriniummuseum.org

Corinium Museum is at Park Street, Cirencester, Gloucestershire GL7 2BX. Tel: 01285 655611.