The best Christmas pantos heading to Kent 2022

Eve Smallman

Published: 12:00 PM November 3, 2022
Panto 2022

Watch Strictly star and Sevenoaks boy Anton Du Beke in Jack and the Beanstalk - Credit: Kate Darkins

You can't beat a fabulous pantomime, and our county has plenty to choose from this Christmas...

Sleeping Beauty
The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury 
Don’t miss this fun-filled family pantomime, starring TV favourite Ore Oduba and West End superstar Carrie Hope Fletcher. The show will be produced by the same team behind Jack And The Beanstalk, which won Best Pantomime at the 2022 Pantomime Awards.
November 25-January 8, £15-£55, marlowetheatre.com

Jack and the Beanstalk
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
Doomed to sell his trusty cow, join Jack and climb a beanstalk of gigantic proportions to cloudland. The ultimate ballroom dancer and TV favourite Anton Du Beke leads the cast as hero Jack, alongside Bromley panto-favourite Lloyd Hollett. Join them as they fight to outwit the evil giant and win riches beyond their wildest dreams.
December 4-31, £21-£32, churchilltheatre.co.uk

Snow White
The Central Theatre, Chatham
The Central Theatre’s fairy-tale pantomime will take you on a thrilling adventure this Christmas. Gillian Wright is ready to cause trouble as the Wicked Queen, while the award-winning Matthew Curnier as Herbie the Huntsman will deliver plenty of laughs. Expect live music, colourful costumes, and plenty of panto fun.
December 8-31, £22-£24, medwayticketslive.co.uk/the-central-theatre

Beauty and the Beast
E.M. Forster Theatre, Tonbridge
A handsome prince is cursed to spend his life transformed into a hideous beast – or is he? Find out if Belle and her mum can outwit the arrogant bully Clarence Casanova, and lift the curse. With spectacular scenery, fabulous costumes, and bags of slapstick fun, it’s sure to be a delight.
December 9-January 2, £16-£24, emftheatre.com

Anthony Sahota will play Aladdin at Leas Cliff Hall

Anthony Sahota will play Aladdin at Leas Cliff Hall - Credit: Leas Cliff Hall


Aladdin
Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
Join hero Aladdin as he soars through the skies in his quest for fortune and love. Full of magic, mystery, and make-believe, Aladdin will delight your senses in a blaze of sparkling scenery and costumes. It will be produced by the theatre and award-winning pantomime producers Paul Holman Associates, promising to be the venue’s most magical production ever.
December 9-31, £13-£27.60, atgtickets.com/shows/aladdin/leas-cliff-hall

George Shelley is starring in The Orchard Theatre's Cinderella

George Shelley is starring in The Orchard Theatre's Cinderella - Credit: The Orchard Theatre


Cinderella
The Orchard Theatre, Dartford
You shall go to the ball this Christmas with the spectacular family pantomime. Starring singing sensation, recording, radio and television star George Shelley, he’ll be joined by pantomime legend Bobby Davro as Buttons and the Dancing on Ice reigning champion Regan Gascoigne as Dandini. It will have laugh-out-loud comedy, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.
December 10-31, £16-£44, orchardtheatre.co.uk


Cinderella
The Malthouse, Canterbury
This Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes will feature stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects. You can be sure of laughs, festive fun and plenty of chances to sing and dance along with the show and a dazzling West End cast. Be sure to book your tickets before the clock strikes midnight.
December 15-January 2, £18.50 adult, £16.50 child, malthousetheatre.co.uk

