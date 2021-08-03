Last push for Sub Rooms Crowdfunder! 

Published: 9:34 AM August 3, 2021

Our lovely Sub Rooms in Stroud is just £20,000 off its Crowdfunder target and is appealing to people for that last push to get them over the line.



The venue’s Crowdfunder campaign finishes on Sunday (August 8) and has so far raised £55,000 of its £75,000 target.



Hugh Phillimore, director of the Sub Rooms, says the team have been buoyed by the support so far and what the venue means to the community.



‘It’s been a very challenging month or so for us as we've been heavily affected by the Test and Trace system and the pandemic. So the support of our community has had a huge impact on the team,’ he says.



‘We are so grateful to people for getting behind this Crowdfunder. We now need anyone who would still like to support, but hasn't got round to it yet, to do so to help us reach our target by Sunday.’



The new-look Sub Rooms, Stroud - Credit: thesubrooms.co.uk

Hugh says the public has been telling the team how much the Subs means to them and about the memories the venue holds.



‘There is no doubt that people hold the Subs in their affections, and we have been thrilled with the response to our new programme of events.’



He paid special thanks to local organisations for their support including Jackson Therapies, Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, Stroud Civic Society as well as the recent generous donation of £10,000 from Julia and Hans Rausing.



On offer is something to suit everyone's budget – having the chance to win two free tickets to a show in a prize draw (£10), having your name included on the Subscribers’ Wall of Fame (£25) and tea for two (£40) to the ultimate kids' party (£1,250) or a private party for up to 30 guests with cocktails, canapés, and live music (£3,000).

And if you want to have your name in lights, then the top offer is the opportunity to name the newly-refurbished Art Deco bar (£20,000).



Tickets are selling well for the Subs' first post-Covid programme, with shows such as The Shires and Craig Charles recently selling out. There are still tickets available for the last-minute full band exclusive with Seth Lakeman on Friday, August 6, and the line-up for the Book Festival has been announced and includes Hassan Akkad, Mary Portas and Merlin Sheldrake.



https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-the-subs-survive-and-flourish

SUBSCRIBE to Cotswold Life for inspiration for where to go and what to see in the Cotswolds.