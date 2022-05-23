5 of the best art galleries in Somerset

Catherine Courtenay discovers some of the best places in Somerset to see art.

David Simon Contemporary

Set in the former Stuckeys bank building in the heart of Castle Cary, David Simon Contemporary specialises in British painting, original prints, sculpture, ceramics and glass by both well-established names and emerging artists. It’s a spacious and welcoming gallery to wander around in and the exhibitions are constantly changing.

Until June 11 there’s a Pop Art show with work by Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Peter Blake, then from July 2-30 July a mixed exhibition of paintings by Peter Ceredig-Evans and ceramics from Kit Andrews, aka, The Cornish Potter. Both originate from Cornwall, with Kit now in Bristol and Peter in Australia. It will be the first full solo exhibition for Peter in the UK.



Hestercombe

An exhibition or work by Mariele Neudecker at Hestercombe - Credit: Jon England



It’s famous for being a much-visited historic garden, but within the walls of Hestercombe House near Taunton is a contemporary art gallery, which holds exhibitions throughout the year, often focusing on the relationship between art and landscape.

This month sees the launch of its summer exhibition, A Rose is a Rose is a Rose, a community focused exhibition which explores the ways in which people across generations relate to the natural environment. The artists involved work in a wide variety of media including film, photography and camera obscura and are all inspired by the plants, creatures and humans, who make up the world around us. It features the work of Sophy Rickett, John Newling, Feral Practice, Marjolaine Ryley and Brendan Barry.



Victoria Art Gallery, Bath

Bath’s public art museum is home to the city’s collection of paintings, sculpture and decorative arts. A treasure trove of over 1,500 exhibits, including work of artists who have lived in or visited the city, including Thomas Gainsborough and Walter Sickert. The building also houses temporary exhibitions, the current one being the hugely popular Bath Society of Artists annual exhibition – now in its 117 year.

It showcases the work of more than 120 members of the society which was founded in 1904 and has had many well-known members including Patrick Heron, Mary Fedden and Howard Hodgkin. Non members are invited to submit work too and 1,000 entries are submitted each year. All the works to feature in the exhibition are for sale. It runs until 2 July.

Andelli Art

A previous exhibition of work by Aude Van Ryn at Andelli Art - Credit: Neil Juggins



Intimate and yet hugely appealing, Andelli Art was initially set up as an online gallery, but its founder, Ellie Jones, went on to turn her home into a gallery space. Her collection of contemporary art, built up over 25 years, hangs on the walls and fills the rooms and garden of the former Victorian hospital at South Horrington, near Wells.

The house provides the perfect setting to view art, and see how it fits within a home prior to making any purchase decisions. Ellie love and knowledge of art she says comes from her grandmother, who worked for the Burrell Collection in Glasgow. There is a changing series of exhibitions throughout the year, with work by Robin Sewell running from 11-25 June.

Hauser & Wirth

Hauser & Wirth’s Somerset gallery at Durslande Farm, a working farm on the outskirts of Bruton, opened in 2014 and stages world class exhibitions of contemporary art throughout the year, as well as special events, talks and workshops. It’s surrounded by a garden designed by landscape architect Piet Odolf and is also home to the Roth Bar & Grill.

This summer’s exhibition, running until September 4 is Henry Moore. Sharing Form, a major exhibition of his works, curated by Hannah Higham of the Henry Moore Foundation and the artist’s daughter, Mary Moore. It covers six decades and fills all five gallery spaces, as well as the grounds. Alongside some of his most celebrated works, it includes a deeply personal selection of artworks and objects curated by Mary and coming from her father’s studio and home.







