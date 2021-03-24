Published: 5:07 PM March 24, 2021 Updated: 5:09 PM March 24, 2021

If you're looking to get a spring in your step as the weather warms up, this new range of walking guides from Collins will have you expertly traversing the landscape like a park ranger.

Each book contains the 20 best routes chosen by the National Park rangers; they have easy to follow instructions, maps and tips on what to look out for.

We've picked one walk from the new guide to share with you:

Walk 12 - Lake Semerwater

OS Map of Lake Semerwater and the surrounding areas in the Yorkshire Dales - Credit: Collins / Cosmographics Ltd

This circular walk takes you along the River Bain and up to Lake Semerwater, where the landscape artist J.M.W Turner painted the dramatic scene across the lake in about 1820.

Start/Finish: Bainbridge village green (SD933901)

Distance: 4 miles (6.4 km)

Time: 2 hours

Terrain: Fairly flat, tracks and riverside paths. Several stiles.

Nearest Postcode: DL8 3EN

Map: OS Explorer OL30 Yorkshire Dales - Northern & Central areas

Look out for a plethora of different water birds and waders along with wildflowers such as devil's-bit scabious. There is also the remains of a Roman fort that was built on the summit of Brough Hill that overlooks the confluence of the rivers Ure and Bain.

Directions:

1) Follow the 'No through road' away from Bainbridge village green to the south, past Dame's School cottage and then along a private drive marked with a footpath sign. Climb away from the house, to the right and into open fields, passing the remains of the Roman fort in about 1/4 mile (400 m).

2) Keep to the right of the large house at Gill Edge, as indicated by signposts and then cross the dip of the next field.

3) Go through the stile to the right of the barn and turn left along Crag Side Road.

4) Bear left through the small hamlet of Countersett and follow the road downhill to Lake Semerwater. A short detour along the road will take you to the lake shore, where you will see a large boulder called the Carlow Stone. Return to the triple-arched Semer Water Bridge, but don't cross it.

5) Go through the narrow stile on the right next to the bridge and follow the riverside path signposted to Bainbridge. Keep to the riverbank for 3/4 mile (1.2 km).

6) Climb a ladder stile and bear right uphill. Keep well to the left of the road and follow occasional waymark posts for a little over a mile (1.6 km).

7) Join the side road and follow it down to the main road. Turn left and pass the site of the Roman fort as you walk back into Bainbridge.

Discover the other 19 walks in the Yorkshire Dales Park Rangers Favourite Walks guide, which is available for pre-order now and will be released on the 15th of April. Quote NATPARKS20 at the checkout to get an exclusive 20% discount on the National Parks Pocket Maps and Park Rangers Favourite Walks series.*

The handy pocket-sized Walking guide to the Yorkshire Dales National Park, with 20 best routes chosen by the park rangers. - Credit: Collins

*Offer valid until 8th May 2021.

