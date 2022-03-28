The best Somerset National Trust walks to enjoy in spring

Enjoy a day out with one of these gorgeous walks this spring.

The weather is beginning to turn and there is a definite warmth when you step outside. Whilst it was a pretty mild winter, there is nothing better that the prospect of a sunny spring and the chance to get outdoors. Taking a walk in the countryside is extremely good for both our physical and mental health, particularly after the last couple of years where many of us have been staying in doors just that little bit more.

Somerset is home to an amazing array of National Trust locations, many of which are home to acres of gorgeous parkland and breath-taking views of the Jurassic Coast. The following are just seven of our favourite walks they maintain, with different lengths, difficulties, and type of terrain. So pull on your walking boots, don't forget a coat in case of spring showers, and enjoy the amazing landscape we call home.

1. Bath Skyline

Length: 9.6km

Difficulty: Moderate

Only a short stroll from the city centre, enter another world, onto the skyline hills above Bath and beyond, through 6 miles of meadows and ancient woodlands to secluded valleys.

The gentle chatter of birds, rustling leaves and babbling spring waters replace the city drone. The smell of wildflowers fill the air in the warmer months and in autumn the fruits of nature abound in the hedgerows and orchard fruit trees. At all times of the year, a variety of views from this walk’s elevated position offer new perspectives of Bath, nestled among tree-lined hills.

The views from Brean Down over Burnham are incredible - Credit: Michael Day, Flickr

2. Brean Down

Length: 4.8km

Difficulty: Moderate

Discover one of the great landmarks of the Somerset coastline on this scenic coastal walk across Brean Down. Standing over 300ft high and extending 1.5 miles into the Bristol Channel, the Down is steeped in intriguing stories, from prehistoric worship to Second World War weapon testing. It’s also renowned for its wildlife, so keep a look out for a great variety of birds, plants and butterflies whilst on route.

You begin and end by Cove Café which is the perfect place to stop off for a snack to replenish that lost energy.

3. Cheddar Gorge

Length: 6.4km

Difficulty: Challenging

At almost 400ft deep and 3 miles long, this is England’s largest gorge, and with its weathered crags and pinnacles, one of our most spectacular natural sights.

Cheddar Gorge plays host to a varied community of specialised plants and wildlife, many of which you’ll get the chance to spot on this exhilarating circular walk. Be warned, it can get a bit steep!

One of the many stream flowing through the Fyne Court's grounds - Credit: James Stringer, Flickr

4. Fyne Court

Length: 2.4km

Difficulty: Easy

Discover a wealth of wildlife on this gentle walk around Fyne Court Estate, starting near the old buildings in the courtyard, then around broadleaved woodland, grazed meadows and through the remains of a once well respected Arcadian landscape park.

5. Horner Wood

Length: 3.2km

Difficulty: Easy

Horner Wood is a part of a National Nature Reserve and one of the largest “unenclosed” ancient oak woodlands in Britain.. Explore this extensive ancient wood pasture where you will see ancient oak pollards, an impressive oak tree over 500 years old, as well as a variety of wildlife that make their home amongst these magnificent trees.

The impressive gothic façade of Tyntesfield - Credit: Alison Day, Flickr

6. Tyntesfield

Length: 3.8km

Difficulty: Easy

To help you make the most of your visit to this impressive gothic revival mansion, the National Trust have created several suggested routes across the estate. This is the longest of the those walks, taking in all aspects of the estate, including the extensive woodland. You are welcome to roam freely in the garden and we recommend making the most of your time at the property, admiring all it has to offer.

The woodlands are a brilliant place to spot fungi with over 1000 different species having been spotted. They include the toxic deadly fibrecap - so be sure to look rather than touch anything you find.

