North Yorkshire walk - Ruston and Wykeham

Not far from Scarborough, this walk explores the village of Wykeham and pathways of the Forge Valley railway line that ran between Scarborough and Pickering until 1950

1. In Ruston go over the bridge heading east. Turn right up Burton Terrace following fingerpost to Wykeham. After 30 yards as lane bears right continue ahead down the side of Black Smiths Barn. Cross A170 with great care. Go up steps, through a kissing gate and follow a fingerpost left through a wood again signed to Wykeham. Go over stile, cross a lane and go over another stile. At fingerpost turn right signed Abbots Meadow and downhill. After the track bears left go through kissing gate, cross road and go through hand gate on the other side. Follow a fenced path. It soon bears left and passes between a hedge and fence then bears left again to lead between houses into Wykeham and up its main street.

Woods near Wykeham - Credit: Paul Kirkwood



2. Cross A170 via island. Pass Downe Arms to your left then turn left before the church. After 100 yards turn right onto footpath signed to Ruston via icehouse. Take next right signed to Hutton Buscel. Pass by old station platform and keep ahead ignoring steps to left. Go over a hummock, cross caravan site access road then bear left, following signed, grassy and fenced footpath.

3. Cross stone stile and keep ahead along road ahead into centre of Hutton Buscel. Turn right on footpath leading to and around the back of the church to the right. Follow path as it bears left through graveyard. After lychgate turn left to follow a cobbled, elevated path back into village centre. Turn right at t-junction then at disused phone box turn left down Middle Lane.

4. As lane peters out to a track turn left onto footpath passing through a hand gate keeping hedge to your right. Pass through metal bridle gate, turn left onto road and almost immediately right between two stones onto bridleway. Go over footbridge and through a gap in the wall then turn left with wall on left to go around field edge. Turn left at road back towards Wykeham. Just before old railway bridge drop down to your right to join old track bed. At the bottom turn right to follow fingerpost to Ruston. Pass through two bridle gates and a field gate to descend into Ruston. Turn left to reach your car.





Points of interest

This route is hidden twice over. Firstly, you probably wouldn't ordinarily think to stop here as you hasten to Scarborough, just 20 minutes away further along the A170. Secondly, the route partly follows permissive footpaths which aren't marked on the OS map and give the walk a frisson of adventure.

Old Wykeham station - Credit: Paul Kirkwood



Established about 20 years ago, the paths coincide with the trackbed of the Forge Valley line that ran between Scarborough and Pickering between 1882 and 1950. A highlight is the old station and platform at Wykeham just beyond which you can drop down to view the weigh office building.

Further interest is provided by the giant lychgate of St Helen's and All Saints Church in Wykeham which stands separate from the main building and is formed of the tower of another medieval church. The spire was added later. Yards away you will find a restored 18th century icehouse that used to store ice from the adjacent pond for use during summer. It's interior lights up as you approach it to look down into the chasm. Next to the icehouse is the Wykeham and Ruston Millennium Commemorative Stone. Rather weathered already, it features intricate Celtic patterns with connections to the local area.

Dutch gable cottages in Hutton Buscel - Credit: Paul Kirkwood



Save some time too for a look around Hutton Buscel. A panel in the village centre describes 10 points of interest including the Grade I-listed St Matthew's Church, the adjoining village hall and former school house, Victorian lychgate and pinfold. I also like the semi-detached Rosedene and Humble Cottage with their loopy Dutch gables beside the telephone box.

The route passes through the Wykeham and Ruston biodiversity area where you may see flycatchers, woodpeckers and treecreepers as well as damselflies and butterflies attracted by the newly created ponds. This may be a short, concealed walk but it packs in a lot of interest.

Eat here

Downe Arms Hotel, Wykeham - Credit: Paul Kirkwood



The Downe Arms, Wykeham. Large country inn on the A170. Head to Tucker's Bar at the rear of the hotel for a pub lunch or restaurant at the front for something more formal or afternoon tea. Three-course carvery Sunday lunch for £20.

Lizzy's Arty Fact & Fiction - Credit: Paul Kirkwood



Lizzy's Arty Fact & Fiction, Brompton-by-Sawdon. Secondhand book shop also selling hot drinks and cakes. Ideal as the starting point for a supplementary mini-walk around Brompton, an interesting village associated with the birth of aviation. See panel within alcove opposite Brompton Hall School on the A170. Village trail book with archive photos available at the shop for £5.



COMPASS POINTS

Start/finish: Ruston near Scarborough. YO13 9QE. SE958830.

Time/distance: 2 hours/7.6km.

Accessibility: Clear, well signed paths. Not too muddy.

Map: OS Explorer 301, Scarborough, Bridlington & Flamborough Head.

Parking: Beside farm on Town End leading into Ruston from the west.

Map link: bit.ly/xRuston.

