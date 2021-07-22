7 great walks in Wensleydale

Published: 5:28 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 5:38 PM July 22, 2021

It's a matter of opinion, but Wensleydale is arguably the jewel in the crown of the Yorkshire Dales, the visitor numbers speak for themselves, and one thing brings people here time and time again are the walking opportunities.

Hawes - Credit: Philip Doncaster

Hawes

Follow the ancient track of Cam Road high above Widdale before returning down the Pennine Way itself, the views across Wensleydale to the northern fells and later into Three Peaks Country are spectacular.

Hardraw Force - Credit: Chris Newman

Hardraw Force

Another walk setting off from Hawes, a very pleasant stroll across the river flats brings you to the Pennine Way and a luxury paved footpath to the village of Hardraw, home to England's largest single drop waterfall.

Bainbridge - Credit: Robert J. Duck

Bainbridge

A walk steeped in history and legend, visit the county's second biggest natural lake before finishing off by following the country's shortest river.

Penhill - Credit: Kim Ralls

Penhill Beacon

Set off from West Witton and explore the area of Penhill Beacon. On a clear day, you will be rewarded with fine views along the length of Wensleydale to the Vale of York and the North York Moors.

Redmire Force - Credit: Terry Fletcher

West Witton and Redmire Force

An enchanting walk from West Witton in Wensleydale reveals the remains of a Knight Templars chapel

River Ure At Aysgarth Falls - Credit: John Dye

Aysgarth Falls

This walk starts and finishes at Aysgarth and takes in another of the valley's highlights, the stern fortress of Bolton Castle as its turning point.

View from The Shawl, Leyburn - Credit: Robert J. Duck

Leyburn

A gentle walk along the limestone escarpment of Leyburn Shawl before returning via Wensley Park, Wensley Falls and Leyburn Old Glebe Nature Reserve.

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.