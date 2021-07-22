Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
7 great walks in Wensleydale

Logo Icon

Yorkshire Life

Published: 5:28 PM July 22, 2021    Updated: 5:38 PM July 22, 2021
Buttercups in Wensleydale, from Hawes

Buttercups in Wensleydale, from Hawes - Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe

It's a matter of opinion, but Wensleydale is arguably the jewel in the crown of the Yorkshire Dales, the visitor numbers speak for themselves, and one thing brings people here time and time again are the walking opportunities.

Hawes

Hawes - Credit: Philip Doncaster

Hawes
Follow the ancient track of Cam Road high above Widdale before returning down the Pennine Way itself, the views across Wensleydale to the northern fells and later into Three Peaks Country are spectacular.
Click here to view the details of the Hawes walk

Hardraw Force

Hardraw Force - Credit: Chris Newman

Hardraw Force
Another walk setting off from Hawes, a very pleasant stroll across the river flats brings you to the Pennine Way and a luxury paved footpath to the village of Hardraw, home to England's largest single drop waterfall.
Click to view the details of the Hardraw walk


Bainbridge

Bainbridge - Credit: Robert J. Duck

Bainbridge
A walk steeped in history and legend, visit the county's second biggest natural lake before finishing off by following the country's shortest river.
Click here to view the details of the Bainbridge walk
 

Penhill

Penhill - Credit: Kim Ralls

Penhill Beacon
Set off from West Witton and explore the area of Penhill Beacon. On a clear day, you will be rewarded with fine views along the length of Wensleydale to the Vale of York and the North York Moors.
Click here to view the details of the Penhill walk
 

Redmire Force

Redmire Force - Credit: Terry Fletcher

West Witton and Redmire Force
An enchanting walk from West Witton in Wensleydale reveals the remains of a Knight Templars chapel
Click here to view the details of the Redmire walk
 

River Ure At Aysgarth Falls

River Ure At Aysgarth Falls - Credit: John Dye

Aysgarth Falls
This walk starts and finishes at Aysgarth and takes in another of the valley's highlights, the stern fortress of Bolton Castle as its turning point.
Click here to view the details of the Aysgarth walk
 

View from The Shawl, Leyburn

View from The Shawl, Leyburn - Credit: Robert J. Duck

Leyburn
A gentle walk along the limestone escarpment of Leyburn Shawl before returning via Wensley Park, Wensley Falls and Leyburn Old Glebe Nature Reserve.
Click here to view the details of the Leyburn walk


All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.

Yorkshire Life
Yorkshire

