7 great walks in Wensleydale
- Credit: Gordon Ratcliffe
It's a matter of opinion, but Wensleydale is arguably the jewel in the crown of the Yorkshire Dales, the visitor numbers speak for themselves, and one thing brings people here time and time again are the walking opportunities.
Hawes
Follow the ancient track of Cam Road high above Widdale before returning down the Pennine Way itself, the views across Wensleydale to the northern fells and later into Three Peaks Country are spectacular.
Hardraw Force
Another walk setting off from Hawes, a very pleasant stroll across the river flats brings you to the Pennine Way and a luxury paved footpath to the village of Hardraw, home to England's largest single drop waterfall.
Bainbridge
A walk steeped in history and legend, visit the county's second biggest natural lake before finishing off by following the country's shortest river.
Penhill Beacon
Set off from West Witton and explore the area of Penhill Beacon. On a clear day, you will be rewarded with fine views along the length of Wensleydale to the Vale of York and the North York Moors.
West Witton and Redmire Force
An enchanting walk from West Witton in Wensleydale reveals the remains of a Knight Templars chapel
Aysgarth Falls
This walk starts and finishes at Aysgarth and takes in another of the valley's highlights, the stern fortress of Bolton Castle as its turning point.
Leyburn
A gentle walk along the limestone escarpment of Leyburn Shawl before returning via Wensley Park, Wensley Falls and Leyburn Old Glebe Nature Reserve.
