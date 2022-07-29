10 top things to do in the Cotswolds in August

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

FESTIVAL

Wilderness

The über-cool four-day boutique festival spanning music, the arts, food and wellbeing, all set amidst the idyllic surroundings of the Oxfordshire countryside.

August 4-7, Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, wildernessfestival.com

Counting Tulips, by Fletcher Prentice. 100cm, £3,750 - Credit: Fletcher Prentice

EXHIBITION

The Artist Gardener

An exhibition exploring the enduring influence of horticulture and gardening on visual art, featuring work by Fletcher Prentice and Dawn Stacey.

until August 6, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, 40-41 South Parade, Oxford, OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515 123, wisegal.com

Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Fair Extravaganza, August 5-7 - Credit: Derek Cropton

COUNTRY FAIR

Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Fair Extravaganza

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 46th Extravaganza will make a welcome return to South Cerney Airfield, with arena demonstrations, vintage fairground, trade stands, food and drink pit stops, and free vintage bus rides.

August 5-7, 10am-5pm, South Cerney Airfield, GL7 5QD, glosvintageextravaganza.co.uk

Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Fair Extravaganza, August 5-7 - Credit: Dick Smith

JAZZ

Swing from Paris

Featuring ‘the finest gypsy jazz in the Cotswolds’, with music by Edith Piaf, Gershwin, Charles Trenet, and the Hot Club de France. Tickets £14.50.

August 6, 7.30pm, Tetbury Goods Shed, The Old Station Yard, GL8 8EY, shed-arts.co.uk

EXHIBITION

Summer Exhibition

The 62nd annual Stratford-upon-Avon Art Society summer exhibition, with original art for sale. Free admission.

August 17-28, 10.30am-5pm (10.30am-4pm on Aug 28), King Edward VI Grammar School, Chapel Lane, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6BE, stratforduponavonartsociety.co.uk

WELLBEING

Soul Circus

The annual festival where music, yoga and holistic therapies meets DJ sets and glamping.

August 19-21, Hollow Farm, Elmore, GL2 3SG, soulcircus.yoga

Elvers and Elvering, August 24 - Credit: Gloucestershire Archives D4764/4/31

TALK

Elvers and Elvering

As Chairman of The Sustainable Eel Group, Andrew Kerr is going to bring us up to date about this iconic species. Tickets £8; £5 under 18.

August 24, 7.30pm, Tetbury Goods Shed, The Old Station Yard, GL8 8EY, shed-arts.co.uk

Big Feastival, August 26-28 - Credit: @ Gaelle Beri

FESTIVAL

Big Feastival

An unmissable line-up of music, food and family entertainment, featuring music from Stereophonics, The Human League, Basement Jaxx and Anne-Marie, plus top chefs and family fun.

August 26-28, Alex James’ Farm, Oxfordshire, thebigfeastival.com

FAMILY

Wild Wonder at Westonbirt

A new children’s book festival, dedicated to nature, animals, and the outdoors, and featuring some of the UK’s most famous children’s book authors, illustrators, wildlife presenters and storytellers.

August 27-29, 9am-5pm, Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury, GL8 8QS, forestryengland.uk/westonbirt

Wild Wonder at Westonbirt, August 27-29 - Credit: forestryengland.uk/westonbirt

FAMILY

St Peter’s Willersey Summer Fete

Willersey’s annual summer fete, horticultural show and family dog show with family fun, stalls and entertainment including magician, bands, bouncy slide and castle, fire engine and a Lancaster flypast.

Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, St Peter's Church and village greens, WR12 7PJ, facebook.com/Willerseyfete