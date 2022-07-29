10 top things to do in the Cotswolds in August
- Credit: Andrew Whitton
Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month
FESTIVAL
Wilderness
The über-cool four-day boutique festival spanning music, the arts, food and wellbeing, all set amidst the idyllic surroundings of the Oxfordshire countryside.
August 4-7, Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, wildernessfestival.com
EXHIBITION
The Artist Gardener
An exhibition exploring the enduring influence of horticulture and gardening on visual art, featuring work by Fletcher Prentice and Dawn Stacey.
until August 6, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, 40-41 South Parade, Oxford, OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515 123, wisegal.com
COUNTRY FAIR
Gloucestershire Vintage & Country Fair Extravaganza
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 46th Extravaganza will make a welcome return to South Cerney Airfield, with arena demonstrations, vintage fairground, trade stands, food and drink pit stops, and free vintage bus rides.
August 5-7, 10am-5pm, South Cerney Airfield, GL7 5QD, glosvintageextravaganza.co.uk
JAZZ
Swing from Paris
Featuring ‘the finest gypsy jazz in the Cotswolds’, with music by Edith Piaf, Gershwin, Charles Trenet, and the Hot Club de France. Tickets £14.50.
August 6, 7.30pm, Tetbury Goods Shed, The Old Station Yard, GL8 8EY, shed-arts.co.uk
EXHIBITION
Summer Exhibition
The 62nd annual Stratford-upon-Avon Art Society summer exhibition, with original art for sale. Free admission.
August 17-28, 10.30am-5pm (10.30am-4pm on Aug 28), King Edward VI Grammar School, Chapel Lane, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6BE, stratforduponavonartsociety.co.uk
WELLBEING
Soul Circus
The annual festival where music, yoga and holistic therapies meets DJ sets and glamping.
August 19-21, Hollow Farm, Elmore, GL2 3SG, soulcircus.yoga
TALK
Elvers and Elvering
As Chairman of The Sustainable Eel Group, Andrew Kerr is going to bring us up to date about this iconic species. Tickets £8; £5 under 18.
August 24, 7.30pm, Tetbury Goods Shed, The Old Station Yard, GL8 8EY, shed-arts.co.uk
FESTIVAL
Big Feastival
An unmissable line-up of music, food and family entertainment, featuring music from Stereophonics, The Human League, Basement Jaxx and Anne-Marie, plus top chefs and family fun.
August 26-28, Alex James’ Farm, Oxfordshire, thebigfeastival.com
FAMILY
Wild Wonder at Westonbirt
A new children’s book festival, dedicated to nature, animals, and the outdoors, and featuring some of the UK’s most famous children’s book authors, illustrators, wildlife presenters and storytellers.
August 27-29, 9am-5pm, Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury, GL8 8QS, forestryengland.uk/westonbirt
FAMILY
St Peter’s Willersey Summer Fete
Willersey’s annual summer fete, horticultural show and family dog show with family fun, stalls and entertainment including magician, bands, bouncy slide and castle, fire engine and a Lancaster flypast.
Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, St Peter's Church and village greens, WR12 7PJ, facebook.com/Willerseyfete