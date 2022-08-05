A look ahead to the 2022 Big Feastival in the Cotswolds

Jo Whiley, Alex James and a sizeable audience at The Big Feastival, 2018 - Credit: Max Miechowski

The Big Feastival, one of the Cotswolds' biggest events, takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The three-day family-friendly food and music festival that Alex James founded alongside Jamie Oliver in 2011, is returns to the farm in the Oxfordshire Cotswolds between August 26th -28th.

On the food side, this year, Clare Smyth, first and only British female chef to hold three Michelin stars in the UK, is one of the coup appearances. Thomasina Miers, Romy Gill, Tom Barnes, Benjamina Ebuehi (Great British Bake Off).

After a hugely popular debut year, Feast on the Farm returns to Big Feastival, offering a rustic multi-course menu in the heart of the festival.

On the Saturday and Sunday, the Freedom Brewer are hosting two brunch sittings along with their friends Oh My Dog,

Big Feastival, August 26-28 - Credit: @ Gaelle Beri

And of course, there is an unmissable line-up of music,

The headliners on the main stage for each day are as follows: 80's pop legends, The Human League on Friday,; chart sensation Anne-Marie on Saturday and BRIT award-winning Stereophonics on the Sunday.

They will be joined by a number of world-class acts including: The Sugarbabes, Jake Bugg, Basement Jaxx, Sam Ryder, The Sherlocks and the Lottery Winners.

To attend the Feastival, you can but single day or weekend tickets, or you can opt for a camping ticket that includes access to the campsite and festival admission ticket on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Local residents receive up to 20% off weekend and day ticket prices

For more details on the 2022 Big Feastival, go to thebigfeastival.com

Read our interview with Alex James in the August 2022 issue of Cotswold Life, on sale now

Available to buy today either:

Direct from https://magsdirect.co.uk/magazine-shop/?filtering=1&filter_product_brand=20407

In all good stockists - store finder https://seymour.co.uk/storefinder/



