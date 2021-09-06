Win tickets to The V&A presents Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser

Win

Published: 10:23 AM September 6, 2021

The V&A presents Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser, an exclusive private view of the ‘hugely enjoyable and thought-provoking exhibition’ (★★★★★ The Guardian) at the V&A in London, filmed especially for the big screen.

Take a guided tour ‘down the rabbit hole’ with the V&A Curator Kate Bailey and presenter Andi Oliver as the entertaining and informative documentary explores how Alice has become an enduring icon, influencing successive generations and inspiring creativity in fashion, film, photography and on the stage.

Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser Exhibition - Credit: Victoria and Albert Museum, London

With stunning close-ups and insightful interviews, this special cinema event will bring to life the magical world of a landmark exhibition that charts the evolution of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland from manuscript to a global phenomenon beloved by all ages.

www.aliceincinemas.com