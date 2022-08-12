Eastbourne Theatres’ Around The World in 80 Days is the perfect summer escape 

This rip-roaring stage adaption of Jules Verne’s classic gave the Devonshire Park audience a whistle-stop tour of the globe and plenty of laughs along the way

A dazzling adaption of Jules Verne’s classic Around the World in 80 Days took the audience of Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on a whistle-stop tour of the globe without leaving their seats.

Long before the chaos of airport queues, mountains of unclaimed baggage and worries about pandemics, the only way to travel in the 19th century was by steam ships, train and hot air balloons, which would take months if not years.

But in this slick, funny and fast-paced stage play, Phileas Fogg, elegantly played by Nicholas Maude ( of Phantom of the Opera and The Bodyguard fame), is determined to do it in the impossible-sounding time frame with his French valet Jean Passepartout (Ben Cutler, who starred in EastEnders and 7 Days in Entebbe) to win £20,000 – a fortune back then – after a wager at London’s Reform Club.

Cue 104 characters played by a cast of just seven actors, six trains, five boats, four fights, one sleigh ride, a hot air balloon and even an elephant in quick succession in an hilarious production from the team behind last summer’s The 39 Steps.

For those who haven’t read the book, published in 1872, or watched the many film versions, this is the story of Fogg’s attempt to circumnavigate the world, journeying at lightning speed from London to Brindisi, Bombay, Yokohama, and even the Wild West, while being hotly pursued by Inspector Fix (Absolutely Fabulous’ Ben Roddy) who’s convinced he is a bank robber.

While Fogg is the perfect charming and enigmatic English gentleman (albeit with OCD), Passepartout is more than just a side-kick.

Ben Cutler is a very acrobatic Passepartout - Credit: supplied

Still incredibly acrobatic from his days working at a circus, he back flips, punches and high-kicks his way throughout the play, all the while looking like a grizzly Jude Law.

But it’s Roddy’s Inspector Fix that is the side-splitting star of the show with his witty one liners and brilliant interaction with the audience – even jumping down into the stalls for a razor-sharp one-man-comedy interlude at one point.

The cast is superb in the brilliant Around The World in 80 Days - Credit: supplied

Superb acting across the cast, innovative use of props and a creative re-imagining of this classic make it the must-see show for all the family. It’s the perfect summer escape with no need for your passport!

Around the World in 80 Days is at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from until Saturday 27 August, with nightly performances 7.45pm (Tuesday – Saturday) and Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm Matinees.

Tickets are from £21 at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000. Offers for OVATION members and concessions available.