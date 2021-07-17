10 of the best 5K Park Runs in Cheshire

Published: 6:05 PM July 17, 2021 Updated: 6:28 PM July 17, 2021

After months of uncertainty, the popular Saturday 5K Park Runs are back. For those of you unfamiliar with the concept, park runs are 5-kilometre events that take place every Saturday morning across the country, they are free for registered runners to take part in and organised by volunteers.

The social distancing guidelines have meant that large gatherings have been prohibited in the past year, causing the park runs to be on hiatus.

When the four stage road out of lockdown was announced in the Spring, the organisers have been working hard to confirm the return date for the events, pushing back their original date of after 21st June to after 19th July to coincide with the government's postponement. The first events in England will now take place on Saturday 24th July.

The vast majority of existing location landowners have confirmed the resumption of the runs on their property, but you can check the full list here.

Many of the routes are around the county's finest green spaces and iconic landmarks. We pick out our favourite returning locations.

Countess of Chester Country Park, Chester

Two laps around the Countess of Chester Country Park, taking in marshland trails and delightful scenery beside a brook. For parkrunners and their families, the Little Owl pub opens early to provide coffee afterwards.

www.parkrun.org.uk/chester/course

The Cage at Lyme Park - Credit: Paul Taylor

Lyme Park, Disley

A tough route in the spectacular surroundings of this beautiful National Trust park, a mixture of loose and stony trail, woodlands, tarmac and grass. Who knows if the hills or views are worthy of the term breath-taking?

www.parkrun.org.uk/lymepark/course

Astbury Mere, Congleton

A simple circuit of three anticlockwise laps of Astbury Mere. Watersports are popular here, so you can watch the fishers and the boaters as you make your journey around the lake.

www.parkrun.org.uk/congleton/course

Brabyns Park, Marple

A varied route through grounds of the now demolished Brabyns Hall. You venture past beautiful woodland and follow the edge of the River Goyt for a large portion of your run.

www.parkrun.org.uk/marple/course

Victoria Park, Warrington

A run through Warrington's Victoria Park, taking you by some of the county's more famous transports links. You take in a section of the Trans-Pennine Trail as well as folowing a section of the Manchester Ship Canal.

www.parkrun.org.uk/warrington/course

Queens Park, Crewe. - Credit: KIrsty Thompson

Queens Park, Crewe

A fun and sociable three-lapper in Queen’s Park on a tarmac path, taking in a bridge, a clock tower, a Boer war memorial, and a short lakeside section.

www.parkrun.org.uk/crewe/course

Carey Park, Northwich

The course explores the hidden Northwich Woodland whilst following the River Weaver. There is a mixture of both path and trail ground consisting of a small loop and a larger loop with views of Neumanns Flashes.

www.parkrun.org.uk/northwich/course

Bramall Hall, in Bramall, is a popular visitor attraction due to its pleasing appearance and attractive gardens - Credit: John Cocks

Bramhall Park, Stockport

The route consists of 2 laps that wind through the park in an hourglass shape, passing by the 14th-century manor house, woodland and the lake.

www.parkrun.org.uk/bramhall/course

Carrs Park, Wilmslow

A run through the wooded tracks of WIlmslow's popular Carrs Park. You follow the edge of the River Bollin for large parts of this route.

www.parkrun.org.uk/wilmslow/course

Phoenix Park, Runcorn

This route goes alongside the lake and along the canal towpath. There’s a good running surface throughout, over two and a half laps.

www.parkrun.org.uk/phoenix/course

