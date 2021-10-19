The best Christmas markets and fairs in and around Cheshire

Published: 11:01 AM October 19, 2021

The finest festive outdoor and indoor marketplaces are back, filled with good things to eat, give and keep for yourself.

2nd - 3rd November

WIRRAL BAZAAR

The perfect way to kick off your festive celebrations is by visiting Wirral Bazaar's exciting collection of over 60 handpicked stalls offering a variety of lovely Christmas gifts and treats. The fair will be held at Thornton Manor and admission is £5 with all proceeds raised going to North West Cancer Research.

Thornton Manor, Wirral

wirralbazaar.com

10th November

SHOPPING SPECTACULAR AT ARLEY HALL

The elegant, stately home will host a spectacular evening of Christmas shopping. The event will include over 60 exquisite handpicked stalls with plenty of delicious food and stunning gifts available to purchase. The whole event is in aid of The Joshua Tree charity and is run by volunteers. The full cost of the tickets and 10% of the fair profits will go directly to the charity.

Arley Hall, Northwich

arleyhallshoppingspectacular.co.uk

12th November - 23rd December

MANCHESTER CHRISTMAS MARKETS

One of the most anticipated Christmas markets will take over Manchester's city centre from early November. There are more than 300 yuletide stalls and chalets offering crafted seasonal gifts, from handmade jewellery to artisan leather bags. You can also enjoy the mouth-watering international food on offer, from Spanish paella to a more traditional hog roast. Delicious.

Albert Square and other areas around Manchester

https://www.visitmanchester.com/shopping/manchester-christmas-markets-p327351

12th November - 23rd December

LIVERPOOL CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Mulled wine and other festive treats returns to Liverpool's Christmas Markets which moves from St George's Hall to St Johns Gardens, William Brown Street and the North Entrance of St Georges Hall.

https://www.visitliverpool.com/information/product-catch-all/liverpool-christmas-market-p444881

18th November - 22nd December

CHESTER CHRISTMAS MARKET

You'll have plenty of opportunity to pay a visit to Chester's magical Christmas market across November and December. There will be over 70 traditional wooden chalets in the streets of Chester surrounding a signature sparkling, Christmas tree. On offer you will find local and regional products like clothes, jewellery and unique personalised gifts for your loved ones.

Town Hall Square, Chester, CH1 2HJ

https://www.visitcheshire.com/chester/christmas

27th - 28th November

KNUTSFORD CHRISTMAS MARKET

Bring the festive spirit to life at Knutsford annual Christmas street market this November. Over 100 traders will be attending with their finest selection of food, drinks, crafts, gifts and so much more.

Knutsford Centre

https://www.knutsfordtowncouncil.gov.uk/events/christmas-market

3rd December

SANDBACH CHRISTMAS MARKET

Make some precious memories at Sandbach's very own Christmas Market. There will be more than 100 stalls to explore around the market square, High Street and Market Hall. Alongside doing some Christmas shopping you can also enjoy the smell of roasting chestnuts, whilst listening to the carol singers and sipping on mulled wine.

Sandbach Centre

https://sandbach.gov.uk/markets/christmas-markets/

Some of the county's regular artisan markets are back and they have events during the festive period.

THE MARKET CO ARTISAN MARKET

The stalls curated by The Market Co in and around Cheshire (including Wilmslow, Northwich and Urmston), are about to get a whole lot more exciting this Christmas where the scene turns cinematically festive: stalls will be dripping with home-spun decorations, crafts and confections, winter-warming foodie treats will soothe the cockles of rosy-cheeked shoppers and the rich, roasty scent of chestnuts will fill the streets.

Ashton-under-Lyne Christmas Artisan Market – Saturday, November 27

Urmston Christmas Artisan Market – Saturday, December 4

Stalybridge Christmas Street Feast – Friday, December 10

Northwich Christmas Artisan Market – Saturday, December 11

Wilmslow Christmas Artisan Market – Saturday, December 18

marketco.co.uk

MAKERS MARKET

A market consortium defined by its artisanal and craft-led sellers, the Makers Market sets up shop across a handful of Cheshire’s towns on rotation, drawing hungry folk from all over the county.

Congleton – Saturday, November 27

Sandbach – Saturday, December 11

Stockport – Saturday, December 11

Warrington – Sunday, December 12

themakersmarketshop.co.uk

TREACLE MARKET, MACCLESFIELD

On the last Sunday of each month, the distinctive white and blue-striped stalls pop up in the town’s cobbled Old Butter Market, St Michael’s Churchyard and surrounding streets, and the Christmas-soaked event always falls on the Sunday before Christmas.

treaclemarket.co.uk

INDEPENDENT STREET, ALDERLEY EDGE

Independent Street brings together a collection of innovative makers and creators and pulls off buzzing markets in Alderley Edge, Warrington and Burnley. For a spirited Christmassy event, Independent Street is also behind the stalls at the kingpin light switch-on in Alderley Edge on November 13th, 10am-5pm. independentstreetevents.co.uk



