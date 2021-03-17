Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Easter Egg Hunts in Cheshire and signs of Spring to look out for

person

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 11:02 AM March 17, 2021   
Daffodils and bluebells in Quarry Bank Mill, Styal

Daffodils and bluebells in Quarry Bank Mill, Styal - Credit: Suzanne Griffiths

The popular National Trust Easter egg hunts return this year and some famous Cheshire estates are taking part.
We take a look at what nature you can experience in addition to your day of hunting treats,


Lyme Park
The Lyme Park estate covers over 14,000 acres so there are plenty of walks to try, we have a selection of walks in our archive.
If you're looking for horticultural delights, then the gardens are open from 10.30am – 4pm every day.


Quarry Bank Mill
While the history of Quarry Bank Mill in Styal points to a more industrial past, the nature trail has an abundance of wildilfe and flowers.
Take a walk around the Spring Gardens where you will see bluebells, daffodils and perhaps early signs of blossom.



Dunham Massey
The deer park and gardens at Dunham Massey are open for you to explore. 
If you like daffodils, you can see the ten varieties in bloom in the winter garden as well as the 'Yellow Meadow', a beautiful carpet of Narcissu.

All three locations require pre-booking and spaces will be limited to enable social distancing.
Click here to find out more details about the Easter Egg Hunts in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

