What's on in Cheshire - June 2021

Published: 8:23 AM June 1, 2021

Our guide to the best events in and around Cheshire.

Throughout June

Open air theatre at Grosvenor Park

Britain’s biggest and best open-air theatre returns in Chester’s Grosvenor Park with an extended season, 29 May-30 August.

www.grosvenorparkopenairtheatre.co.uk

Throughout June

Moonlight Flicks

Storyhouse’s Moonlight Flicks returns this summer with the largest and longest open-air season of cinema to date. Dean's Fields near Chester Cathedral and Claremont Farm on theWirral have a number of showing througout the month.

www.moonlightflicks.co.uk

May 29th - June 6th

Scarecrow Festival

Tatton Park's Scarecrow Festival takes place during the May Spring Bank holiday week, and is a celebration of people who have helped us through the coronavirus pandemic.

www.tattonpark.org.uk

June 1st, 2nd, 5th

The Magic of Maps

The Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich is celebrating with a series of child-friendly ‘Magic of Maps’ activities.

lionsaltworks.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk

June 12th

Matthew Clark Summer Saturday

This 12th June marks the return of friends and family back to the Chester Racecourse’s annual Summer Saturday.

www.chester-races.com/racing/fixtures/summer-saturday

June 18th - 28th

Chester Heritage Festival

The Chester Heritage Festival tells the story of our city and its people, through guided tours, talks and plays as well as events at iconic landmarks such as the amphitheatre and the cathedral.

https://www.chesterheritagefestival.co.uk

June 23rd - 27th

Gandey’s Circus

Europe’s largest touring circus is back in the area after visting Knutsford in May. Join them you on an unforgettable fun-filled voyage in the socially distanced big top. The journey goes from Victorian England through the USA, South America, Bollywood and Africa, with an international cast of acts performing death-defying stunts and West End-style theatrical production numbers. A treat for all the family.

gandeyscircus.com

June 26th - August 29th

Tatton Park Pop Up Festival

Tatton Park Pop Up Festival is a 10 week outdoor boutique festival, offering 52 individual music and entertainment performances.

tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk

ON SALE FOR NEXT MONTH

Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show

Secure your tickets for the Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show, which will be returning to the iconic Bolesworth estate for five days of elite equestrian sport, family entertainment and premium hospitality. The now confirmed dates are July 7 to 11. bolesworthinternational.com

RHS Flower Show Tatton Park:

The highly anticipated event of the season is set to make a welcome return with a celebration of all things gardening. Expect to find inspiration for your garden, big and small, advice for everyone growing plants and flowers, plus so much more. The event is set to take place from July 21 to 25. rhs.org.uk/shows-events

Royal Cheshire Show

Cheshire's flagship summer event returns this summer with a single day event. The traditional mid-week event reverts to a Saturday, which should give you all a better chance to attend without taking any time off work. A selection of competition classes will take place on the show day and the equine and canine competitions will take place behind closed doors in June,

www.royalcheshireshow.org