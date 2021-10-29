Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
6 of the best November walks in Cheshire

Published: 9:37 AM October 29, 2021
Delamere Forest in Autumn by Lynda Haney

Delamere Forest in Autumn by Lynda Haney - Credit: Archant

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during November.

Autumn colours beside the path to Providence Farm Photo: Paul Taylor

Autumn colours beside the path to Providence Farm Photo: Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Plumley
November 2020 issue
t’s off to Plumley for a walk with a little science, a little social history and a good meal at the end of it, setting off  from one of the county’s great historic pubs, The Smoker
Click here to view the details of the Plumley walk

Cyclists on Middlewood Way by Paul Taylor

Cyclists on Middlewood Way by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Bollington and Middlewood Way
November 2019 issue
This easy five-mile walk takes you along the Middlewood Way, up to higher ground where you will be able to gaze down across Cheshire’s flatter expanses and back to the town along the canal.
Click here to view the details of the Bollington walk

The Church Inn, Mobberley by Paul Taylor

The Church Inn, Mobberley by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Mobberley
November 2018 issue
An easy ramble through fields around Mobberley, though you will get a noisy reminder of the modern world every few minutes in the form of Manchester Airport.
Click here to view the details of the Mobberley walk

Delamere Forest by Paul Taylor

Delamere Forest by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Delamere Forest and Old Pale Hill
November 2017 issue
Ascend Old Pale Hill in Delamere and enjoy some great views and some unexpectedly stirring prose, a great vantage point to view the changing of seasons.
Click here to view the details of the Delamere Forest walk

Crops fields near Tarporley by Paul Taylor

Crops fields near Tarporley by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Tarporley and the Sandstone Trail
November 2016 issue
The walk takes us south, out of Tarporley, picking up the Sandstone Trail to head north and looping back to the centre of the village.
Click here to view the details of the Tarporley walk

View from Tegg's Nose by Paul Taylor

View from Tegg's Nose by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Tegg’s Nose Country Park
November 2015 issue
From Tegg’s Nose, you can survey not just the Cheshire Plain, with Jodrell Bank standing proudly in the middle distance and the Welsh mountains on the horizon, but also the hills undulating towards the Macclesfield Forest.
Click here to view the details of the Tegg’s Nose Country Park walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and assure there are no major changes.

