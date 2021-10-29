6 of the best November walks in Cheshire

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during November.

Autumn colours beside the path to Providence Farm Photo: Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Plumley

November 2020 issue

t’s off to Plumley for a walk with a little science, a little social history and a good meal at the end of it, setting off from one of the county’s great historic pubs, The Smoker

Click here to view the details of the Plumley walk

Cyclists on Middlewood Way by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Bollington and Middlewood Way

November 2019 issue

This easy five-mile walk takes you along the Middlewood Way, up to higher ground where you will be able to gaze down across Cheshire’s flatter expanses and back to the town along the canal.

Click here to view the details of the Bollington walk

The Church Inn, Mobberley by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Mobberley

November 2018 issue

An easy ramble through fields around Mobberley, though you will get a noisy reminder of the modern world every few minutes in the form of Manchester Airport.

Click here to view the details of the Mobberley walk

Delamere Forest by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Delamere Forest and Old Pale Hill

November 2017 issue

Ascend Old Pale Hill in Delamere and enjoy some great views and some unexpectedly stirring prose, a great vantage point to view the changing of seasons.

Click here to view the details of the Delamere Forest walk

Crops fields near Tarporley by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Tarporley and the Sandstone Trail

November 2016 issue

The walk takes us south, out of Tarporley, picking up the Sandstone Trail to head north and looping back to the centre of the village.

Click here to view the details of the Tarporley walk

View from Tegg's Nose by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Tegg’s Nose Country Park

November 2015 issue

From Tegg’s Nose, you can survey not just the Cheshire Plain, with Jodrell Bank standing proudly in the middle distance and the Welsh mountains on the horizon, but also the hills undulating towards the Macclesfield Forest.

Click here to view the details of the Tegg’s Nose Country Park walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and assure there are no major changes.