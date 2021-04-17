Outdoor cinema showings in Cheshire this summer

Published: 11:20 AM April 17, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM April 17, 2021

Social distancing means that cinemas across the county will head for the great outdoors.

30th April - 2nd May 2021

Arley Hall

The Christie are hosting a series of drive-in movies over the Bank Holiday weekend in the woodlands of Arley Hall & Gardens.

With state of the art sound, the Iconic100 screen and a fantastic selection of movies, food and drinks Drive-in for The Christie is the perfect answer to a social distanced, socially bubbled night in support of the staff and patients of The Christie.

www.christie.nhs.uk/the-christie-charity/movies

1st - 19th May 2021

Tatton Park

The Luna Drive in Cinema makes Tatton Park their home for almost three weeks in May with something for everyone. Grease, Star Wars, Bohemian Rhapsody and Dirty Dancing are some of the titles you can opt for.

www.lunadriveincinema.com

29th May - 26th August

Chester Cathedral

This summer, a number of films are showing in the shadow of Chester Cathedral and by the City Walls at Dean's Field. This is not a drive-in, so it's recommended you use the nearby park in nearby Frodsham Street.

www.moonlightflicks.co.uk

29th May - 26th August

Claremont Farm

Enjoy a wide selection of movies to watch this summer at the Wirral farm. There's Wonder Woman 1984, Thelma ad Louise, Back to the Future and Jurrasic Park among others.

www.moonlightflicks.co.uk

3rd July- 26th August

Snugburys Ice Cream, Nantwich

Watch a film under starlight and under the famous giant bee in the wildflower Bee Field at the popular ice-cream parlour based near Nantwich. And of course, you can pre-order your favourite Snugburys Ice Cream to enjoy while you watch.

www.moonlightflicks.co.uk

READ MORE: 6 of the best ice cream parlours in Cheshire

26th - 27th June 2021

Crewe Hall

For those of you who don't follow football, this event could be a welcome escape from the Euro 2021 tournament, the last 16 ties take place over this weekend, so you could opt for The Greatest Showman on the Saturday or Pretty Woman on the Sunday.

www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/crewe-hall

Continuous

Woodside Drive In

The Birkenhead theatre is a permanent location rather than a pop-up, with an authentic American drive-in experience, complete with roller skating waitresses. At the moment, there are showings five days a week, each starting at 9pm.

woodsidedrivein.co.uk/whats-on

SUBSCRIBE: To Cheshire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county