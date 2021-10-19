Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds

Published: 11:01 AM October 19, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM October 19, 2021

The finest festive outdoor and indoor marketplaces are back, filled with good things to eat, give and keep for yourself..

19th November - 19th December

BLENHEIM PALACE

The Christmas Market, which runs from November 19 until December 19, takes place in the Palace’s Great Court and is open daily from 10am. It’s free to enter with a pre-booked ticket, so you can wander through the boutique chalets filled with an assortment of irresistible gifts and tempting treats for foodies. With over 70 designer/maker craft traders, who will be housed in wooden chalets in the Great Court, their distinctive range of artisan products will make perfect treats and gifts this Christmas.

20th - 28th November

CIRENCESTER

The 2021 outdoor Christmas Markets kick off on November 20 with a weekend-long Christmas market. The return of the popular Advent Festival takes place on November 27 and to finish off the weekend, a Christmas Arts and Crafts Market is scheduled for Sunday, November 28.

Cheltenham Christmas Market - Credit: Cheltenham BID

20th November - 19th December

CHELTENHAM

One of the highlights in Cheltenham’s festive calendar is its Christmas Market. Organised by Marketing Cheltenham on behalf of Cheltenham BID, the market will be significantly larger and grander than previous Christmas Markets and will stretch from the pedestrianised Promenade all the way along the Long Gardens (in front of the Municipal Building) and in front and opposite the No 131.

21st November

TEWKESBURY

Tewkesbury’s annual festival of Christmas lights on Sunday, November 21 sees the event takes over parts of the High Street, Church Street and Barton Street, with fairground rides, a performance stage, various activities and over 80 Christmas market stalls.

21st November - 19th December

ROYAL LEAMINGTON SPA

Enjoy the Christmas market with over 60 attractive stalls brimming with goodies, unusual gifts, and artisan food and drink. There’s a strong emphasis on local, British and artisan among the traders, along with kids’ activities, live entertainment.

27th November

MALVERN

Great Malvern Christmas Arts and Food Market takes place on Saturday, November 27, 10am-6.30pm. The Arts Market will take place in the Priory Grounds, and the Foods and Drink Market will be in Abbey Road.

Stalls along the High Street at Moreton-in-Marsh - Credit: moretoninmarshtowncouncil.gov.uk

27th November

MORETON-IN-MARSH

Up to 80 traders will be serving an eclectic mix of Christmas goodies at this year’s Christmas market, which takes place on Saturday, November 27. The market will open at 9am, featuring up to 80 traders serving an eclectic mix of Christmas goodies, including giftware, food, drink and much more besides. Charity and local organisation stalls will be in the Redesdale Hall from 9am. There will be free parking in Old Market Way car park, courtesy of Cotswold District Council, or alternatively, for a small fee of up to £3.20 for all day, cars can be parked at the Train Station.

28th November, 5th, 12th, 19th December

WARWICK

From Sunday, November 28 and then weekly during the run up to Christmas, Warwick Visitor Centre & The Court House events team host a Christmas Market of varying types of craft and artist stalls, from 10am-3.30pm.

28th November and 19th December

ABINGDON

Angel of Gracie Markets, specialising in crafts and gifts, take place on November 28 and December 19, again in aid of a local charity. Other markets include a large local Craft Fair on December 4 and the Christmas Farmers’ Market with carols on December 17. Every Monday, the Charter Market will be providing their usual fresh produce and gifts.

4th December

STROUD

Stroud’s award-winning Farmers’ Market will be hosting its Christmas market the following day on Saturday, December 4. A Christmas gift fair is also taking place on Friday, December 3 until Saturday December 4 at The Subs.

4th December

CHIPPING CAMPDEN

The Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, December 4 from 12 noon to 5pm, with the light switch on at 5pm. There will be lots of stalls selling a wide range of goods suitable for Christmas presents. The square will be filled with food stalls, and all the town’s fantastic local shops will be also open. The stalls in the town hall will be open from 10am-6pm, and Father Christmas has promised to make an appearance.

Worcester at Christmas - Credit: Roger King Photography

6th - 23rd December

WORCESTER

Worcester welcomes a brand-new Christmas market to the city this year, opening seven days a week, from Thursday, December 6 to Thursday, December 23. Wooden chalets will run the length of the High Street, dressed and lit to add to the festive atmosphere. The High Street will host 25 stalls selling treats and gifts, including jewelry, wildlife artwork, Christmas decorations and doughnuts, and shoppers will be treated to festive entertainment each weekend.

9th - 19th December

OXFORD

Organisers of the Oxford Christmas Market are hopeful that the city of dreaming spires will again be filled with festive joy as the market returns to the heart of the city on beautiful and historic Broad Street on December 9. With the sound of choirs singing Christmas carols, market traders offering unusual and handmade gifts, colourful decorations brightening wooden stalls and the aroma of mulled wine and cinnamon drifting in the air, a visit to the Oxford Christmas Market is a truly magical Christmas experience.

9th - 12th December

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON

Launching on Thursday, December 9, the award-winning annual event will run up to and including Sunday, December 12, and is now one of the largest in the UK. Boasting over 300 traditional market stalls across seven streets for Christmas shopping, it features live entertainment and a traditional funfair with an original Victorian carousel, and all traders are in full Victorian dress.

10th December

NAILSWORTH

Nailsworth Chamber of Trade & Commerce is hosting a Christmas Market on December 10 from 1.30-9pm which will transform Nailsworth Bus Station and Mortimer Gardens with over 60 market stalls decorated with festive greenery and twinkling, colourful lights. It is a festive shopping experience offering a variety of gifts, including jewellery, toys, sweets, pottery, Christmas cards, decorations and much more, as well as street food and a range of seasonal food and drink including beer, mulled wine, mince pies, cakes, sweets, and roasted chestnuts.

10th December

STOW-ON-THE-WOLD

On Friday, December 10, a Christmas craft market offering festive treats will take place above the library in St Edward’s Hall from 10am. Local school children will be singing carols in the afternoon.