The best Christmas pantos and performances heading to Devon

The Palace Theatre in Paignton is one of many places hosting a Christmas show this December - Credit: Julian Walker, Flickr

It’s that time of the year again (oh no it isn’t…) so we’ve rounded up some of the best family-friendly pantomimes and other shows that are taking to stages across the county in December.

With Christmas just around the corner, one of the great ways to treat the whole family is with a trip to the theatre. Pantos are a sure way to get in the festive spirit, with laughter, bright colours, and catchy music guaranteed. There are also a number of other child-orientated performances and musicals to be enjoyed together.

In no particular order, we've found the best performances happening this December around the county, that are sure to have you rolling in the aisles.

Aladdin

Theatre Royal Plymouth

December 17th - January 15th

Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients audiences expect, Aladdin features laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses. Follow Aladdin, his brother Wishee Washee, and (of course) his mother Widow Twankey, on a spectacular adventure.

The Magic Lantern and the Story Thief

Soapbox Theatre Plymouth

Various dates December 11th - 24th

Stiltskin create a rich tapestry of light and dark, where people’s stories are brought to life by the light of the magic lantern – whilst the story thief waits in the shadows, looking for a story of her own. Full of fun and wonderful surprises for all the family.

Cinderella

Queens Theatre Barnstaple

December 10th - 31st

Polish off your pumpkins, dust off your gowns and join Prince Charming as he hosts the party of the year in search of his one true love. With sparkling costumes, dazzling scenery, enchanting special effects, spectacular dance routines and a laugh-out-loud script, Cinderella will whisk you away to a land of make believe, guaranteed to be an unforgettable pantomime experience for the whole family.

White Christmas The Musical

Theatre Royal Plymouth

December 7th - 11th

Make it a magical family Christmas this year with the brand-new spectacular production of Irving Berlin’s classic musical, White Christmas. Join veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as fuelled by love, the all-singing, all-dancing duo follow the stunning Haynes Sisters, Betty and Judy, to a Vermont lodge for a special Christmas show.

The Christmas Mouse

Soapbox Theatre Plymouth

Various dates December 5th - 24th

A theatre show for under 5’s, Christmas Mouse is an enchanting, heart-warming tale, about the mouse who sets out in search of a new home and makes some unusual friends along the way. Set in the theatre auditorium, expect snowy scenes, colourful characters, and enthralling puppets.

Tiny Tales at Christmas

Theatre Royal Plymouth

December 13ths and 20th

Head along to Young Company Tiny Tales at Christmas, where you will be immersed into the world of festive tales through creative play and unique theatrical storytelling, led by professional early-years practitioners.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Palace Theatre Paignton

December 18th - January 2nd

As the Giant was heard to say “Fee Fi Fo Fum, to the Palace you must come”. Follow Jack up the beanstalk to rescue the Princess from the scary giant with the help or hindrance of the usual pantomime characters, both good and bad.

Rhia and the Tree of Lights

The Plough, Great Torrington or Exeter Phoenix

December 1st - 4th and 19th - 28th

Rhia doesn’t want to move house. Away from the wild Jurassic coast, away from the comfort of her friends and away from her magical treehouse. As she prepares for the last Diwali in her childhood home, she makes an unexpected discovery in a dusty old box, setting Rhia and her friends off on a thrilling adventure. This is a great alternative to the normal Christmas show that the whole family can enjoy.

