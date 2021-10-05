Bonfire and fireworks events in and around the Cotswolds
The continuing uncertainty over Covid has led to a number of high profile bonfire events to be postponed this year. Here is a list of the venues that have confirmed their events for 2021. We will continue to update this page with more news as we receive it.
25th October
Five Valleys Firework Display, Stroud
On Stroud's Marling School Field, the long-standing fireworks display returns and will put on a display that will dazzle and delight its audiences. Gates will open at 6pm, and John Coneley's Fun Fair, Punch and Judy shows and balloon bending will keep the whole family entertained while rasisning money for charity.
Maring School playing field, Stroud (see website for parking details)
www.fivevalleysfireworks.org.uk
6th November
Cheltenham Round Table Fireworks Extravanganza,
One of the largest firework displays in the South West region that's been running for over 30 years returns to Cheltenham Racecourse for a Bonfire Night extravaganza. Gates open at 5pm with fairground attractions, appearances from Alex and Private from Madagascar and plenty of refreshments all to enjoy before a dazzling array of fireworks lights up the sky. All profits will be awarded to local charities and good causes.
Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, GL50 4SH
www.facebook.com/CheltenhamRT
6th November
Lions annual Speech House Fireworks and FERN Bonfire
Enjoy the attractions of Danter's funfair, sideshow amusements and lighting of the bonfire at 5pm, before fireworks illuminate the sky at 6.30pm.
Speech House, Coleford GL16 7EL
www.fernbonfire.org.uk
6th November
Oxford Round Table's 53rd Annual Charity Fireworks Display
With a funfair, catering village and an enormous roaring bonfire, there's plenty to enjoy alongside the impressive pyrotechnics. There's even a family tent for little ones to get a great view of the illuminations! All profits from the event will be donated to local charities - with more than £1 million raised since the first display in 1967.
South Park, Oxford
oxfordfireworks.co.uk
6th November
Tewkesbury Rotary Club's Bonfire Night & Fireworks Display
With the stunning Tewkesbury Abbey as a backdrop to the town's Bonfire Night celebrations, views don't get much prettier than the Tewkesbury Rotary Club's Bonfire Night and Fireworks Display at the Vineyards Field in Tewkesbury. Admission is free with donations welcome
Tewkesbury Abbey
www.facebook.com/TewkesburyRotaryClub
6th November
The Rotary Club of the South Cotswolds Fireworks Display
The annual event organised by the The Rotary Club of the South Cotswolds, usually takes place at Sir William Romney's School on Lowfield Road in Tetbury. A tentative date of the 6th has been pencilled inforthe return, check the website for the latest updates.
www.rcsc.co.uk/tetbury-fireworks-2021
7th November
Bonfire Night at Hillside Brewery, Longhope
Ideal for ale lovers, Hillside Brewery will be putting on a fantastic bonfire and fireworks evening for all the family. They'll be plenty of Hillside craft beers, wine, soft drinks and tasty locally sourced food to sample while you enjoy the celebrations, and plenty to keep children (young and old) entertained. Ticket only
Hillside Brewery, Holly Bush Farm, Ross Road, Nr. Longhope, Gloucestershire GL17 0NG
www.hillsidebrewery.com/bonfire-night-event-and-fireworks
Have we missed any? Send us the details at vijay.arogyasami@archant.co.uk and we can add to our list.