Top summer music festivals in and around the Cotswolds
- Credit: Giles Smith / Fanatic 2019
The Cotswolds summer festival calendar is jam-packed with great events that cater for all types of musical tastes.
27th - 29th May
Lechlade Festival
Lechlade Music Festival is a family-friendly event with 60+ performers over three stages, playing everything from rock to reggae, jazz to folk and more.
lechladefestival.co.uk
3rd - 5th June
Wychwood Festival
Cheltenham Racecourse host the opener to the big summer music festivals with the three event over the Jubilee weekend with Sophie Ellis-Baxter, Levellers and Deacon Blue as headliners.
wychwoodfestival.com
9th - 12th June
Forest Live
Westonbirt, The National Arboretum hosts a weekend of top concerts as part of a major live music series managed by Forestry England. The acts this year are; Keane, Texas, Rag'N'Bone Man and Madness.
www.forestryengland.uk/music
30th June - 3rd July
Barn on the Farm
The award-winning event brings singer-songwriters and folk performers to a local audience in the uniquely intimate setting of Over Farm in Gloucester.
www.barnonthefarm.co.uk
1st - 3rd July
Minety Music Festival
Taking place just outside the Cotwolds, the Minety Music Festival is a three day music event with over 75 acts performing over three stages
www.minetyfestival.co.uk
1st - 3rd July
Nibley Festival
Set in a stunning Cotswold location, it features great live music, free entertainment for the kids, stalls, local beer, and food from around the world.
nibleyfestival.co.uk
7th - 9th July
2000trees Festival
The award-winning 2000trees is a 5,000-capacity festival promising three fun-filled nights of music, local food, cider, ale & lager and a friendly, intimate atmosphere.
www.twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk
8th - 10th July
Cornbury Music Festival
The popular event in three day event in Oxford's Great Tew Park has some heavyweight acts this year in the form of Bryan Adams, James Blunt, Ronan Keating and Jools Holland.
www.cornburyfestival.com
8th - 16th July
Cheltenham Music Festival
Nine days of performances that are sure to delight and inspire this summer, from BBC’s New Generation Artists to the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and so much more.
www.cheltenhamfestivals.com/music
22nd - 23rd July
Chalfest
The Party On The Hill (on Chalford Hill) returns with a two extravaganza with an exclusive evening of live musicon Friday and full festival mode on the Saturday.
www.chalfest.co.uk
22nd -31st July
Guiting Music Festival
The festival brings a variety of highly talented performances of Classical, Jazz and Blues music by artists from around the world in the pretty Cotswold setting of Guiting Power.
guitingfestival.org
28th July - 1st August
WOMAD
The 'World of Music, Arts and Dance' is finally celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, after a few covid induced postponements. They plan to make up for lost time with a bumper four days on Charlton Park in Malmesbury.
womad.co.uk
5th - 7th August
Wilderness Festival
Unwind in relaxing lakeside spas and watch a host of fantastic live entertainment by day… and by night you can retreat to your boutique camping spot or sip cocktails.
www.wildernessfestival.com
26th - 29th August
The Big Feastival
The Cotswolds summer music festival goes out with a bang with the hugely popular Big Feastival, founder Alex James has vowed to build on last year's sell out event and book the strongest line-up ever.
thebigfeastival.com