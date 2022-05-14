Top summer music festivals in and around the Cotswolds

The Cotswolds summer festival calendar is jam-packed with great events that cater for all types of musical tastes.

27th - 29th May

Lechlade Festival

Lechlade Music Festival is a family-friendly event with 60+ performers over three stages, playing everything from rock to reggae, jazz to folk and more.

lechladefestival.co.uk

3rd - 5th June

Wychwood Festival

Cheltenham Racecourse host the opener to the big summer music festivals with the three event over the Jubilee weekend with Sophie Ellis-Baxter, Levellers and Deacon Blue as headliners.

wychwoodfestival.com

9th - 12th June

Forest Live

Westonbirt, The National Arboretum hosts a weekend of top concerts as part of a major live music series managed by Forestry England. The acts this year are; Keane, Texas, Rag'N'Bone Man and Madness.

www.forestryengland.uk/music

30th June - 3rd July

Barn on the Farm

The award-winning event brings singer-songwriters and folk performers to a local audience in the uniquely intimate setting of Over Farm in Gloucester.

www.barnonthefarm.co.uk

1st - 3rd July

Minety Music Festival

Taking place just outside the Cotwolds, the Minety Music Festival is a three day music event with over 75 acts performing over three stages

www.minetyfestival.co.uk

1st - 3rd July

Nibley Festival

Set in a stunning Cotswold location, it features great live music, free entertainment for the kids, stalls, local beer, and food from around the world.

nibleyfestival.co.uk

7th - 9th July

2000trees Festival

The award-winning 2000trees is a 5,000-capacity festival promising three fun-filled nights of music, local food, cider, ale & lager and a friendly, intimate atmosphere.

www.twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk

8th - 10th July

Cornbury Music Festival

The popular event in three day event in Oxford's Great Tew Park has some heavyweight acts this year in the form of Bryan Adams, James Blunt, Ronan Keating and Jools Holland.

www.cornburyfestival.com

Established in 1945, Cheltenham Music Festival is one of the most prestigious music festivals in the world. - Credit: Cheltenham Festivals

8th - 16th July

Cheltenham Music Festival

Nine days of performances that are sure to delight and inspire this summer, from BBC’s New Generation Artists to the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and so much more.

www.cheltenhamfestivals.com/music

22nd - 23rd July

Chalfest

The Party On The Hill (on Chalford Hill) returns with a two extravaganza with an exclusive evening of live musicon Friday and full festival mode on the Saturday.

www.chalfest.co.uk

22nd -31st July

Guiting Music Festival

The festival brings a variety of highly talented performances of Classical, Jazz and Blues music by artists from around the world in the pretty Cotswold setting of Guiting Power.

guitingfestival.org

28th July - 1st August

WOMAD

The 'World of Music, Arts and Dance' is finally celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, after a few covid induced postponements. They plan to make up for lost time with a bumper four days on Charlton Park in Malmesbury.

womad.co.uk

5th - 7th August

Wilderness Festival

Unwind in relaxing lakeside spas and watch a host of fantastic live entertainment by day… and by night you can retreat to your boutique camping spot or sip cocktails.

www.wildernessfestival.com

26th - 29th August

The Big Feastival

The Cotswolds summer music festival goes out with a bang with the hugely popular Big Feastival, founder Alex James has vowed to build on last year's sell out event and book the strongest line-up ever.

thebigfeastival.com

