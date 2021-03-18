Explore the great outdoors at these Easter egg hunts in Devon

Published: 12:47 PM March 18, 2021

The Wilderness Pond in the gardens at Arlington Court, Devon. The entirety of the 3,500 acres estate was donated to the National Trust in 1949 by Rosalie Chichester. - Credit: Ian Capper / Geograph

Exploration of the great outdoors takes centre stage in this year's National Trust Easter egg trails. So, head on over to one of these Devon locations to search for signs of spring and get hunting for a delicious treat.

Don't forget to follow government guidelines by staying local and following social distancing protocol to minimise the spread of Coronavirus.

Arlington Court

Arlington Court's Easter egg hunt will be running from the 2nd to the 18th of April, between 10 am - 4 pm. To take part in the trail, a £3 charge will be applicable.

Explore all the sights and sounds the estate has to offer, and why not have an afternoon picnic near the Wilderness Pond. That would be the perfect way to recharge after the egg hunt and perhaps the opportune moment to take a bite or five out of your delicious prize.

Make sure to book your tickets in advance, as the National Trust needs to manage visitor numbers to make this year's Easter egg hunt as safe as possible. Click for more details.

Knightshayes Gardens

This gorgeous Gothic Revival country house and its grounds are a sight to behold as spring is ushered in and the diverse flora of the eight walled gardens unfurl themselves from a long slumber.

The trail will be available to participate in from the 29th March to the 18th April between 10 am - 4 pm. Tickets need to be booked in advance and a £3 charge to take part in the trail. Click for more details.

Greenway

Greenway House was once literary legend Agatha Christie's beloved home, a place she referred to as the 'the loveliest place in the world' and inspired some of her novels' settings.

Take part in the £3 Easter egg hunt from the 29th of March to the 18th of April between 11 am - 4 pm; tickets need to be booked ahead to ensure that the event can be managed according to government guidelines and to allow for adequate social distancing practises. Click here for more details

Buckland Abbey

The trail will be running from the 29th of March to the 18th of April and cost £3 to participate in. Find clues and take part in fun spring-themed challenges along the way in this Easter egg quest.

After an action-packed egg hunt, the Abbey grounds are the perfect place for an Easter picnic, or why not take a look at the Easter Tree, which is decorated with handpainted eggs that will later be composted to help the summer borders thrive. Click here for more details

Lydford Gorge

Join the Lydford Gorge Easter egg hunt from 1st to the 18 April, between 10 am - 4.30 pm for £3.

Also, while at Lydford Gorge, why not see what signs of spring you can spot, from the sing-song chirping of birds to delicate flowers starting to sprout. Dogs are also welcome at Lydford Gorge, so perhaps a canine partner in crime can help sniff out clues along the trail. Click here for more details.

Click here for more of the best Devon content.