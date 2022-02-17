Exciting Devon events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

There will be plenty of ways to commemorate the Queen in your own way this year - Credit: Emily Wang, Unsplash

We round up all the events happening to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years of rule.

Commemorations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee began on February 6th. The biggest celebrations are yet to come, however, as an extra bank holiday has been scheduled for June 3rd. This means between June 2nd and 5th, there will be a whole four days to pay tribute to the longest reigning monarch in British history - Her Majesty is also the longest female ruler in world history.

From street parties to beacon lightings, there will be plenty of local ways to honour this incredible milestone in Devon. Wherever you live in Devon, you won't be far from an event both in June and in the run-up.

Jurassic Area Wild Swimmers: Beach Tea Party

The Beach, Seaton

June 5th

Join family and friends down on Seaton Beach in East Devon to have a tea party right the way along the beach. Many people are not able to be out of a street or live alone, so this way the whole community can get involved!

Jubilee Big Weekend

The Portsmouth Arms Hotel, Burrington

June 5th

From 1pm there will be swing jazz and outside games for kids at this delightful local pub. They will be providing a buffet for everyone who attends as well as bring your own food for the garden party.

Okehampton Jubilee

Simmons Park, Fore Street, Okehampton

June 2nd and 4th

There will be the lighting of a beacon up near Okehampton Camp on Thursday. On Saturday, there will be a celebration in Simmons Park with Ocra Sports including their Fields in Trust Day. There will also be performances by local groups and a service of Thanksgiving with Christians Together.

Vennlake, Devon – 70 Amazing Years

Vennlake, Burston Lane, Bow

June 3rd

Join organisers in "in the heart of Devon" for a fun street party followed by fireworks.

Lyndhurst Rd – Big Jubilee Lunch

Lyndhurst road 31, Exmouth

June 5th

Organisers invite all neighbours to join them for a proper Jubilee Summer Party on the street. There will be tables, chairs and BBQ's but they also encourage people to bring their own items to make the party even bigger.

Clyst St George and Ebford Big Jubilee Lunch

26 Woodbury Road, Clyst St George

TBC

The parish hall are hosting a Big Jubilee Lunch in the field behind the village hall for all residents of Clyst St George and Ebford. There will be a BBQ, Bar, Bouncy Castle, Fancy Dress Competition, and Decorated Crown Competition for the adults. They are also giving every child in the villages and at the school a commemorative mug.

Topsham Food Festival & Nello’s Longest Table

46A Fore Street, Topsham

June 4th - 5th

During Saturday the team will celebrate local food & drink producers, suppliers, and venues with a Food Trail and Festival.

On the Sunday, it’s Topsham’s bi-annual “Nello’s Longest Table”. A community event that sees over 400 tables stretching along the main streets to create one big feast and dinner party. It’s all about friendship, locally sourced produce and sharing. What better way to celebrate the Queens Jubilee with 2,500 people enjoying themselves and raising a glass to Her Majesty.

Southbrook Residents Jubilee Tea Party

Grandisson Play Area, Bishop Westall Road, Exeter

June 5th

A community event and gathering of locals to celebrate together.

The Agricultural Inn: Jubilee Celebration

The Agricultural Inn, Brampford Speke

June 5th

Join locals and visitors alike at this pretty village for a traditional street party, plus fun and games including “tug ‘o war and much more.

Exeter’s Jubilee Tea Party

Exeter High Street, Exeter

June 2nd

The City of Exeter is marking the Queens Platinum Jubilee with a street party which will take place in the High Street. A Military and Community Village will also take place on the Cathedral Green. During the evening, the Lord Mayor and the Exeter Sea Cadets, will join the Nation in lighting a beacon down on the Quay. They hope both residents and visitors to the City will come along and join in all the celebrations.

Brixham – Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting Event

Brixham Town Hall,, New Road, Brixham

June 2nd

Brixham Town Council are taking part in the nations celebrations to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. A Beacon will be lit on the green above Shoalstone Pool as the sun sets at 9:15pm.

Newton Abbot: Queens Platinum Jubilee Weekend Celebrations

43 Wolborough Street, Newton Abbot

June 3rd - 5th

A weekend full of activities for all the family in the town of Newton Abbot. Friday will see the lighting of the three local beacons. Saturday will include music and entertainment in the town centre, Finally, on Sunday there will be a ‘Party in the Park’, with live music, kids crafts, kids entertainment, and refreshments.

All details for these events and more across the country can be found on platinumjubilee.gov.uk/events. More are sure to be announced in the run up to June, so make sure to check back with us closer to the time. If you have your own event planned, you can submit it on the website above and do let us know too so we can feature you in this article.