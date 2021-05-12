Indoor activities in the Cotswolds open from May 17

Published: 5:50 PM May 12, 2021

When lockdown eases on May 17, there will be lots of great things to do indoors in the Cotswolds including concerts, theatre, indoor gaming and much more



Cinemas



For those who have missed going out to the cinema for the evening, the news that cinemas can reopen from May 17 will come as a welcome relief. Independent cinemas including Wotton's Electric Picture House, Gloucester Guildhall's and The Roses in Tewkesbury, alongside the big picture houses will be opening when lockdown restrictions ease.





Theatres



Although Shakespeare once said that all the world's a stage, we've still missed going to the theatre. Theatres opening from May 17 include Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre, the Oxford Playhouse and Chipping Norton Theatre.





Music venues



Nothing beats seeing your favourite musicians in the flesh performing your favourite songs so music lovers will rejoice to hear of the opening of music venues in the Cotswolds. Cheltenham Town Hall will be straight in with the musical performances. The Oxford O2 Academy will kick off from June.





Bowling and games



Bowling alleys, arcades and game centres will be back in action come May 17, so brush up on your ten pin bowling at Hollywood Bowl in Cheltenham, zap away on arcade games at VRXPERIENCE in Gloucester or solve the mystery and escape from Escape Hunt in Oxford, with the option of an Alice in Wonderland-themed escape room.





Museums



Lovers of history and culture will welcome the news that museums can reopen their doors from May 17. We have many fine examples of museums in and around the area including the country's first, Oxford's Ashmolean. Other museums opening include the National Waterways Museum at Gloucester Docks or the quirky Cotswold Motoring Museum and Toy Collection in Bourton-on-the-Water.





Art galleries



There's something freeing about visiting a gallery and seeing some art in the flesh, something that many have missed during lockdown. With galleries getting the green light to open, art appreciators can get back to doing what they love. Modern Art Oxford will open from Friday May 21 with many others following suit. The Wilson gallery in Cheltenham is currently undergoing refurbishments.

