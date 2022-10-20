Interview: The Orchard Theatre’s Cinderella Ellie Jane Grant

Ahead of panto season, we speak to The Orchard Theatre in Dartford’s Cinderella Ellie Jane Grant about having her dream role, learning from the best, and the magic of pantomime…



It’s behind you! Yes, panto season is upon us, and the creative county of Kent is the place to be for the finest in theatre. And this year, The Orchard Theatre in Dartford is bringing the story of Cinderella to its stage. Starring singing sensation, recording, radio and television star George Shelley making his pantomime debut as Prince Charming, he’ll be joined by pantomime legend Bobby Davro as Buttons, the Dancing on Ice reigning champion Regan Gascoigne as Dandini – and newcomer Ellie Jane Grant in the title role.



Having recently graduated from The Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and The BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, she’s currently performing the UK tour of South Pacific which marks her professional debut. ‘I've learned so much from the talented company and the creative team. It's been an amazing experience and just being able to tour around the UK and see its theatres has been grand.’ She’s now amped up to be The Orchard Theatre’s Cinderella, which she has been dreaming of since she was little. ‘I was a panto babe when I was younger, and I always looked up to the leading lady or just everyone in the cast. I'd be like, “wow, I would love to do that one day.” And it's always been a dream of mine to lead in a show.’

See Ellie Jane Grant perform as Cinderella this December - Credit: Fiona Bond



The fairy godmothers of the theatres granted her the title role, where she’ll be starring alongside cast members George Shelley, Bobby Davro, Regan Gascoigne and Bree Smith. ‘I’m so looking forward to it – it’ll be Regan and George’s first role in pantomime as well, so I'll be able to learn with them. Also working with Bree, I'm really looking forward to because she knows a few people that I've worked with on South Pacific, so I have that link to her,’ Ellie explains. ‘She's also done musicals like me and trained in the same thing, and you just get to know different people who have different backgrounds. You can always learn from different performers.’

Cinderella picked her own pumpkins at Stanhill Farm in Wilmington - Credit: Fiona Bond



The magic of panto is such a special thing – what makes it different than any other sort of show? ‘With panto you get to create a family and it's Christmas time – you don't have to take yourself too seriously and I love the audience participation. I've worked with kids in the past and performing to children and it’s something I just really enjoy.’ This element of creating magic for little ones is why Ellie thinks it’s so important to people. ‘You take them on a wonderful journey and they love the story of Cinderella. For two hours people can sit there, have fun and be taken along.’

Ellie is excited for her first leading lady role - Credit: Fiona Bond



And Dartford, with its dazzling theatre and myriad of activities to do, is the perfect setting to do so. ‘I'm looking forward to exploring the town and seeing what's out there on my days off, I’ll definitely go on some walks and will do some Christmas shopping in Bluewater.’ If you’re looking for a fun and fabulous panto experience this festive season, you’re sure to have a ball at The Orchard Theatre’s Cinderella. Packed with all the traditional pantomime ingredients such as laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes, and plenty of boos and hisses, it’s never too early to book for this year’s show.



See Ellie Jane Grant in Cinderella, which will be on at The Orchard Theatre in Dartford from December 10-31, with tickets starting from £16. orchardtheatre.co.uk