5 of the best things to do in Somerset over May bank holiday
- Credit: Craig Chew-Moulding / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
With the bank holiday weekend coming up this week, we look at some of the best things to do over the weekend.
- Cheddar Gorge and Caves. After being closed for more than 18 months due to the pandemic, Cheddar Gorge and Caves have now reopened, with a new lighting system throughout the main show cave areas.
- eat:Festival. It is Castle Cary's turn to host one of the region's most successful set of food festivals on April 30. Take your bag for life and fill it up with edible treats from some of the best local producers. There's always some music and entertainment on offer at each event too.
- Minehead Victorian Steampunk Festival. This event, organised by Minehead BID, has multiple music venues, sideshows, street entertainers, indoor and outdoor steampunk market and a child-friendly storytelling and games tent in Blenheim Gardens. Traditional Morris dancing and sea shanties will be held by the harbour. Free admission Friday until Sunday– but go in Victorian or Steampunk costume.
Spring fayre. Friends of Wellington Park will hold a spring fayre in the park on Sunday from 12.30-4.30pm. There will be food, entertainment for the children, a dog show, choirs and the local operatic society will also perform.
The Lipinski Brothers. With a little help from their friends the band pays homage to two of the greatest bands of all time with their tribute evening ‘The Beatles Vs The Stones’, weaving together hit after hit of both bands with a two and a half hour epic set at the Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare. Advance Tickets are £15 each, with a special early bird rate of £12.50 available for the first 100 ticket buyers. Tickets will be priced at £17.50 on the door (subject to availability).