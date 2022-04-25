Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

5 of the best things to do in Somerset over May bank holiday

person

Charlotte Skidmore

Published: 11:11 AM April 25, 2022
The magnificent caves of the Cheddar Gorge in Somerset

The magnificent caves of the Cheddar Gorge in Somerset - Credit: Craig Chew-Moulding / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

With the bank holiday weekend coming up this week, we look at some of the best things to do over the weekend.

  1. Cheddar Gorge and Caves. After being closed for more than 18 months due to the pandemic, Cheddar Gorge and Caves have now reopened, with a new lighting system throughout the main show cave areas.
  2. eat:Festival. It is Castle Cary's turn to host one of the region's most successful set of food festivals on April 30. Take your bag for life and fill it up with edible treats from some of the best local producers. There's always some music and entertainment on offer at each event too.
    Eat Taunton returns

    Eat Taunton returns - Credit: Archant


  3. Minehead Victorian Steampunk Festival. This event, organised by Minehead BID, has multiple music venues, sideshows, street entertainers, indoor and outdoor steampunk market and a child-friendly storytelling and games tent in Blenheim Gardens. Traditional Morris dancing and sea shanties will be held by the harbour. Free admission Friday until Sunday– but go in Victorian or Steampunk costume.

  4. Spring fayre. Friends of Wellington Park will hold a spring fayre in the park on Sunday from 12.30-4.30pm. There will be food, entertainment for the children, a dog show, choirs and the local operatic society will also perform.

    The Grand Pier, Weston-super-Mare (c) Ollie Taylor / Shutterstock

    The Grand Pier, Weston-super-Mare (c) Ollie Taylor / Shutterstock - Credit: Archant

  5. The Lipinski Brothers. With a little help from their friends the band pays homage to two of the greatest bands of all time with their tribute evening ‘The Beatles Vs The Stones’, weaving together hit after hit of both bands with a two and a half hour epic set at the Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare. Advance Tickets are £15 each, with a special early bird rate of £12.50 available for the first 100 ticket buyers. Tickets will be priced at £17.50 on the door (subject to availability).


Somerset Life
Somerset News

Don't Miss

Husqvarna robotic mower

Cotswold Life | Win

Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and installation kit

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The woodland setting creates a peaceful location from which to fully relax and get closer to nature.

Derbyshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
View of typical houses and buildings in Canterbury, England. Flowers and trees along the canal in su

Kent Life

10 reasons you should visit Canterbury

Caroline Read

person
Wrea Head Country House Hotel, Scarborough http://www.wrea-head-hotel.co.uk/

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon