5 of the best things to do in Somerset over May bank holiday

Spring fayre . Friends of Wellington Park will hold a spring fayre in the park on Sunday from 12.30-4.30pm. There will be food, entertainment for the children, a dog show, choirs and the local operatic society will also perform.

The Lipinski Brothers. With a little help from their friends the band pays homage to two of the greatest bands of all time with their tribute evening ‘The Beatles Vs The Stones’, weaving together hit after hit of both bands with a two and a half hour epic set at the Grand Pier in Weston-super-Mare. Advance Tickets are £15 each, with a special early bird rate of £12.50 available for the first 100 ticket buyers. Tickets will be priced at £17.50 on the door (subject to availability).