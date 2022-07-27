Spiffing outdoor theatre touring the Cotswolds: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The course of true love never did run smooth…

Jenny Wren Productions present Shakespeare’s ever popular and beloved summertime classic, set in the roaring ’20s.

Theseus and Hippolyta invite you to celebrate their wedding, alongside four lovers, some feisty fairies and an unlikely theatre troupe frolicking in a forest!

With luscious language, live music, laughs aplenty and a little touch of magic, join this small company of “rude mechanicals” for an enchanting summer’s evening in an outdoor venue near you.

Theseus and Hippolyta in Jenny Wren Productions' A Midsummer Night's Dream - Credit: jennywrenproductions.co.uk

Director Jenny Wicks says, ‘We are so excited to finally be able to tour our roaring '20s Midsummer Night's Dream, originally intended for summer 2020, complete with fantastic live music from the period, and some fabulous costumes. The show has been two years in the making, and we have a great team on board, and we can't wait to share it with audiences around Gloucestershire and beyond.’

Acclaimed for their fast-paced and zany interpretations, Jenny Wren Productions bring their inimitable style to this summer classic, perfect for a summer evening’s entertainment.

Previous productions have included Emma, Twelfth Night and, most recently, The Railway Children and Little Women.

To book tickets, call the Everyman Theatre Box Office on 01242 572573 or book online at everymantheatre.org.uk (excludes Tuckwell Amphitheatre – book direct, see details below).

Show dates:

All performances take place in the open air, so please bring a chair and/or blanket.

Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 – Conderton Manor, near Tewkesbury, GL20 7PR

Performance 7pm; grounds open 6pm for picnics

Box Office: Everyman Theatre 01242 572573 / everymantheatre.org.uk Tickets: £14 (£10 under 16s)

Sunday, August 7 – Cathedral of the Forest, Newland, Forest of Dean, GL16 8NL

Performance 4pm; grounds open 3.30pm for picnics; delicious ice creams will be on sale.

Box Office: Everyman Theatre 01242 572573 / everymantheatre.org.uk Tickets £14 (£8 under 16s)

Parking in Almshouse Road. If wet, performance in the church.

Monday, August 8 – Tuckwell Amphitheatre, Dean Close School, Cheltenham, GL51 6HE

Performance 7.30pm; grounds open 6.30pm for picnics

Box Office: 01242 258002 / bacontheatre.co.uk Tickets: £16 (£14 concs.)

Saturday, August 13 – Museum in the Park, Stroud, GL5 4AF

Performances 4pm and 7.30pm; Museum open an hour prior to show for purchase of refreshments, or for picnics in Stratford Park. (Venue info: 01453 763394 / museuminthepark.org.uk)

Box Office: Everyman Theatre 01242 572573 / everymantheatre.org.uk Tickets: £13 (£10 under 16s)

Sunday, August 14 – Highnam Court, near Gloucester, GL2 8DP

Performance 7pm; grounds open 6pm for picnics

Box Office: Everyman Theatre 01242 572573 / everymantheatre.org.uk Tickets: £14 (£10 under 16s), including admission to gardens. Raising money for the Pied Piper Appeal.

Saturday, August 20 – Priory Park, Malvern, WR14 3HA

Performances 3.30pm and 7.30pm – grounds open an hour prior for picnics

Box Office: Everyman Theatre 01242 572573 / everymantheatre.org.uk Tickets: £15 (£10 under 16s)

Sunday, August 21 – Scarr Bandstand, Forest of Dean, GL16 8JA

Performance 5pm; grounds open 4pm for picnics

Box Office: Everyman Theatre 01242 572573 / everymantheatre.org.uk Tickets: £12 (£8 under 16s)

Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 – Court Lodge, Randwick, Stroud, GL6 6HH

Performances 6.30pm; grounds open 5.30pm for picnics. Refreshments, inc. wine, will be on sale

Box Office: Everyman Theatre 01242 572573 / everymantheatre.org.uk Tickets £12 (£10 under 16s)

In association with the Rotary Club of Stroud in aid of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Friday, September 9 – The Elms School, Colwall, near Malvern, WR13 6EF

Performance 6.30pm; grounds open 5.45pm

Box Office: Everyman Theatre 01242 572573 / everymantheatre.org.uk Tickets: £15 (£10 under 16s)

Parking: follow signs on arrival. If wet, performance in the Ashby Theatre.

Jenny Wren Productions' A Midsummer Night's Dream - Credit: jennywrenproductions.co.uk



